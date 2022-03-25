Nation mourns Madeleine Albright

‘CHAMPION OF DEMOCRACY’: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Madeleine Albright deserves ‘deep respect’ for a life given to democracy, peace and human rights

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday mourned the passing of former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright, who died aged 84.

“My condolences to the family of former secretary of state Madeleine Albright and the people of the United States,” Tsai wrote on Twitter.

“With her passing, the US and the world have lost a true champion of democracy who inspired so many people with her leadership,” she added.

Then-US secretary of state Madeleine Albright reacts to a journalist’s question at a news conference in Beijing on March 2, 1999. Photo: Reuters

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement expressing its condolences over the death of the former US secretary of state.

Albright dedicated her life to promoting the values of democracy, peace and human rights around the world, and for that, she commanded deep respect, the ministry said.

She served as the US’ permanent representative to the UN during former US president Bill Clinton’s administration before becoming the US’ first female secretary of state, it said.

Following her term as secretary of state, Albright became chair of the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, where she continued to promote democracy, it added.

Albright was a friend of Taiwan, once remarking that the US should be faithful to its Taiwan Relations Act, which guides its relations with Taiwan, the ministry said.

She made that comment on Feb. 28, 2019, during a hearing before the US House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs, as it reviewed the foreign policy of then-US president Donald Trump’s administration.

Abright died of cancer on Wednesday, her family said in a statement.