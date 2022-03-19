The Supreme Court last week upheld a High Court decision to sentence a man convicted of soliciting nude photographs from more than 80 underage girls to 104 years and two months in prison, with two other crimes remanded to a lower court for retrial.
The conviction and sentence are final and cannot be appealed.
Lin Ho-chun (林和駿), 26, was convicted of enticing 81 girls, some as young as eight years old, into taking nude and obscene photos and sending them to him using social media from May 2014 to July 2017, the Supreme Court said in its ruling on Thursday last week.
Photo: Yao Yueh-hung, Taipei Times
Lin was expelled from a post-graduate program at National Taiwan University’s College of Medicine when the allegations first surfaced in 2017.
After his arrest the same year, Lin was tried at the Taipei District Court, where he pled guilty to all charges and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例).
In sentencing, the district court said that multiple contraventions of the same law were considered to be one offense.
However, in December last year, the High Court ruled that each solicitation for nude photos constituted a separate offense, and Lin had committed more than 80 contraventions of the act.
It sentenced him to 106 years and 10 months in jail, citing the large number of victims. That ruling was appealed.
The Supreme Court said that while it agreed with most of the High Court’s ruling, two alleged crimes involving one of the victims needed further review, and remanded those cases to the lower court for retrial.
The Supreme Court ruling also reduced Lin’s prison sentence by two years and eight months.
The High Court ruled that a 15-year-old girl accused Lin of luring her into sending him nude photos so that they could “enjoy each other’s bodies.”
Lin had used similar actions since 2014, employing a fake name and profile image to entice 81 underage girls to share nude photos with other child pornographers, the court said.
Citing the statements of several victims, the court said that once a girl sent the first photo, Lin would then solicit other pictures, threatening to expose their actions to their families and others if they refused.
STILL SEEKING ACCEPTANCE: US agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security agree that Taiwan should be included in the US border preclearance program Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership. Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight. However, the CBP last year rejected the application. At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
PRIORITIZING HEALTH: Chen Shih-chung and a KMT lawmaker had a heated exchange about COVID-19 deaths and food imports from five Japanese prefectures The government expects soon to sign a deal for additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “We are discussing a new contract” to obtain more doses of the vaccine and it is “likely to be finalized soon,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news briefing, when asked how many doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are left. Concern has been raised over supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday next week to discuss whether to authorize booster
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important