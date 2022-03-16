Projects win MUSE Design awards

Staff writer, with CNA





Two projects from Taiwan have been recognized at the MUSE Design Awards, winning gold and silver in architectural and lighting categories.

The conversion of an abandoned Pingtung County school campus into a geometric landscape park won its designers gold in this year’s competition, the county government said on Monday.

With financing from the Construction and Planning Agency, the former Nanhua Elementary School was converted into Nanhua Glimmer Park, the county government said in a statement.

A man looks at an art installation on a beach in Pingtung County’s Checheng Township yesterday. The installation is a part of the Luo Shan Feng Arts Festival, which won a silver medal in the MUSE Design Awards landscape category. Photo courtesy of Pingtung County Government via CNA

The project features an open space that links the areas that were open when the school buildings were there with walkways and other elements to make the park more accessible to local residents, particularly elderly people, the county said.

Park designer Ku Ta-chi (辜達齊) said that the project provides a place for recreation, and has an array of tropical plants and natural elements.

The site would become a hub for technology-based agricultural start-ups in Pingtung, Ku said.

A train on Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp’s light-rail system decorated with luminous adhesive tape is pictured in the city on Monday. Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung City Government via CNA

Nanhua Glimmer’s design was honored with the top award in the Public Landscape sub-category of the Landscape Design category mainly because of the successful conversion of the disused space, Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安) said, adding that Pingtung would make the park a priority in its promotion of tourism along County Road No. 185.

The silver award was for an artwork created on a train using luminous adhesive tape by FunDesign.tv and Berlin-based group Tape That.

The work, which was created for the Lantern Festival last month, on a train on Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp’s light rail system was honored in the Conceptual Design category’s Exhibition & Events sub-category.

The work was touted as a mobile lantern and the world’s first luminescent light-rail car.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said in a statement on Monday that the “dazzling train provided a special experience for passengers.”

The award would help to enhance the city’s visibility on the international stage, Chen said.