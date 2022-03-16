Two projects from Taiwan have been recognized at the MUSE Design Awards, winning gold and silver in architectural and lighting categories.
The conversion of an abandoned Pingtung County school campus into a geometric landscape park won its designers gold in this year’s competition, the county government said on Monday.
With financing from the Construction and Planning Agency, the former Nanhua Elementary School was converted into Nanhua Glimmer Park, the county government said in a statement.
Photo courtesy of Pingtung County Government via CNA
The project features an open space that links the areas that were open when the school buildings were there with walkways and other elements to make the park more accessible to local residents, particularly elderly people, the county said.
Park designer Ku Ta-chi (辜達齊) said that the project provides a place for recreation, and has an array of tropical plants and natural elements.
The site would become a hub for technology-based agricultural start-ups in Pingtung, Ku said.
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung City Government via CNA
Nanhua Glimmer’s design was honored with the top award in the Public Landscape sub-category of the Landscape Design category mainly because of the successful conversion of the disused space, Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安) said, adding that Pingtung would make the park a priority in its promotion of tourism along County Road No. 185.
The silver award was for an artwork created on a train using luminous adhesive tape by FunDesign.tv and Berlin-based group Tape That.
The work, which was created for the Lantern Festival last month, on a train on Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp’s light rail system was honored in the Conceptual Design category’s Exhibition & Events sub-category.
The work was touted as a mobile lantern and the world’s first luminescent light-rail car.
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said in a statement on Monday that the “dazzling train provided a special experience for passengers.”
The award would help to enhance the city’s visibility on the international stage, Chen said.
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
INSPECTIONS ALLOWED: The announcement came after four pilots won a lawsuit against their employers, which prohibited them being quarantined at home The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) is to propose changes to quarantine measures for long-haul flight cabin crew members today, after the current measures were found to be difficult to enforce. Long-haul flight crew members must quarantine for five days in a designated hotel or at home, if they live in a one-person household, and manage their health for another five days. Airlines are required to dispatch personnel to inspect whether crew members follow home quarantine rules, including watching short-haul flight cabin crew members take rapid tests for COVID-19 through videoconferencing. The most recent rule update took effect on Monday last week. Previously,
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important