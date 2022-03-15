As Taiwan ages, amusement parks make bid for seniors

By Chen Hsin-yu / Staff reporter





Amusement park operators are modifying their business models to attract more senior visitors as Taiwan becomes an aging society.

While visitors to amusement parks last year increased to 11.74 million, up from 9.72 million in 2016, the percentage of families fell to 25 percent from 30 percent, Tourism Bureau data showed.

Although older people only account for 10 percent of park visitors, some operators have begun to prioritize their needs.

People line up at the entrance to Lihpao Discovery Land in Taichung on Feb. 26. Photo: Chang Hsuan-che, Taipei Times

Bureau analyses have shown that amusement parks equipped with facilities to meet the needs of all ages experience considerable visitor growth, such as E-Da Theme Park in Kaohsiung and Lihpao Discovery Land in Taichung. For example, successful parks not only have amusement attractions, but also have outlet stores.

Ticket vouchers in the fall and winter of 2020 were cited by some operators as contributing phenomenal growth in park visitors under the age of 18.

Janfusun Fancyworld, which is known for its Ferris wheel, said that it has a large area of camellias to attract senior visitors to the park.

It has special wheelchairs and provides a removable ramp so that people with physical challenges can go on the Ferris wheel, Janfusun Fancyworld said, adding that it has added more stunt shows for older visitors.

Lihpao Discovery Land and Leofoo Village Theme Park said that more grandparents are bringing their grandchildren to the parks — visitors that are unlikely to go on the rides.

As the swamp cypress season has attracted seniors, Lihpao Discovery Land said it would offer more seasonal treats for them.

Leofoo Village Theme Park said that grandparents prefer to watch the park animals rather than go on rides, so it plans to sell tickets at a reduced price to those who do not plan to access the rides and games.

Atayal Resort said that it is replacing some older rides with a hot spring zone, hands-on indigenous culture classes and areas to meet the needs of all ages.

Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village said that older visitors can access its cable car, visit a forest culture village and view cherry blossoms.

The park said that it has also added facilities and activities for visitors with physical challenges.