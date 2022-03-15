Amusement park operators are modifying their business models to attract more senior visitors as Taiwan becomes an aging society.
While visitors to amusement parks last year increased to 11.74 million, up from 9.72 million in 2016, the percentage of families fell to 25 percent from 30 percent, Tourism Bureau data showed.
Although older people only account for 10 percent of park visitors, some operators have begun to prioritize their needs.
Photo: Chang Hsuan-che, Taipei Times
Bureau analyses have shown that amusement parks equipped with facilities to meet the needs of all ages experience considerable visitor growth, such as E-Da Theme Park in Kaohsiung and Lihpao Discovery Land in Taichung. For example, successful parks not only have amusement attractions, but also have outlet stores.
Ticket vouchers in the fall and winter of 2020 were cited by some operators as contributing phenomenal growth in park visitors under the age of 18.
Janfusun Fancyworld, which is known for its Ferris wheel, said that it has a large area of camellias to attract senior visitors to the park.
It has special wheelchairs and provides a removable ramp so that people with physical challenges can go on the Ferris wheel, Janfusun Fancyworld said, adding that it has added more stunt shows for older visitors.
Lihpao Discovery Land and Leofoo Village Theme Park said that more grandparents are bringing their grandchildren to the parks — visitors that are unlikely to go on the rides.
As the swamp cypress season has attracted seniors, Lihpao Discovery Land said it would offer more seasonal treats for them.
Leofoo Village Theme Park said that grandparents prefer to watch the park animals rather than go on rides, so it plans to sell tickets at a reduced price to those who do not plan to access the rides and games.
Atayal Resort said that it is replacing some older rides with a hot spring zone, hands-on indigenous culture classes and areas to meet the needs of all ages.
Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village said that older visitors can access its cable car, visit a forest culture village and view cherry blossoms.
The park said that it has also added facilities and activities for visitors with physical challenges.
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
The US Department of Defense on Monday said that it has no plans to send F-16 jets scheduled for delivery to Taiwan to Poland instead, calling speculation raised by a US media report “not accurate.” The comments by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby followed a report in the New York Times on Sunday, which said that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exploring ways to supply Polish Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia, as Ukrainian pilots are more familiar with Russian-made jets. One option was to send US-made F-16s to Poland as replacements, the report