Japan, Taiwan celebrate friendship, mutual aid

GOOD NEIGHBORS: Japan’s envoy thanked Taiwan for its help after the 2011 quake, while President Tsai Ing-wen thanked Japan for its assistance during a vaccine shortage

By Lee Hsin-fang and Yang Cheng-yu / Staff reporters





Japan and Taiwan yesterday marked the 11th anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake with messages of appreciation for mutual assistance during challenging times.

“Every year on March 11, I think of Taiwan,” Japanese Representative to Taiwan Hiroyasu Izumi wrote on Facebook, lauding Taiwan for giving “so much assistance and love for Japan” after the March 11, 2011, earthquake.

Taiwan led the world in donating about US$260 million in relief and reconstruction aid to Japan in the wake of the magnitude 9 earthquake and tsunami.

A clip from a short video marking the 11th anniversary of the March 11 Great East Japan Earthquake, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association’s establishment. Photo courtesy of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association

Over the past 11 years, many Japanese have found ways to repay Taiwan and believe it is rare to find such a good neighbor, who is sincere, selfless, loving and dedicated to helping each other, Izumi said.

“We must cherish this genuine friendship between Japan and Taiwan,” he wrote, adding that there are innocent people in other parts of the world, such as Ukraine, whose lives have been trampled on by their neighbors.

Thanking Taiwan for always being there for Japan, Izumi invited Taiwanese to visit Japan and embark on a “spiritual journey with Japanese friends,” to see how people living in the earthquake-

affected areas have recovered and rebuilt their lives over the past 11 years.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that in cases like the 2011 earthquake in Japan or the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan and Japan have helped each other through numerous challenges, making them true friends.

“Taiwan and Japan had rallied to support each other and deal with many difficulties. It is true that a friend in need is a friend indeed,” she said in a video post on Facebook.

During a vaccine shortage as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world, Japan donated vaccines to Taiwan six times, totaling 4.2 million doses, she said.

“Taiwanese were really touched,” Tsai said, adding that “true friendship must be cherished.”

Taiwan and Japan will continue to defend regional peace and stability in the face of changes in the global situation and the expansion of authoritarianism, she added.

Vice President William Lai (賴清德) said he believed bilateral relations between Taiwan and Japan would grow even closer.

On the basis of solid friendship, the two countries will deepen exchanges in economics, trade, agriculture, culture and disaster prevention to become important partners helping each other whenever needed, he said on Facebook.

Additional reporting by Jason Pan and CNA