Belize PM backs recognition of Taiwan by world

Staff writer with CNA





Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno, who is on a five-day visit to Taiwan, yesterday said that his country supports Taiwan’s right to be fully recognized by the international community.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Briceno said that Taiwan, like Belize, should be able to peacefully coexist with its neighbors and participate in international organizations.

“In the name of the Belizean people, I proudly proclaim that we believe that the people of Taiwan have the right to live in peace as a nation, fully recognized by the international community,” he said.

President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno inspect honor guards at a ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

The prime minister was awarded the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for his role in enhancing ties between his country and Taiwan.

“This honor is another tangible symbol of the unbreakable bond beyond our countries and peoples,” Briceno said.

Taiwan and Belize, which have had diplomatic relations since 1989, “will continue to work closely for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” he said.

Honor guards stand by during a military ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

Tsai thanked the Caribbean ally for advocating for Taiwan’s international participation, and expressed hope that they would continue to support each other, and cooperate closely to “create a more stable and prosperous future.”

The ceremony took place after Tsai welcomed Briceno and his delegation with a military salute outside the Presidential Office Building and held a closed-door meeting with the Belizean leader.

A news statement issued by the Presidential Office cited Tsai as telling Briceno that Taiwan looks forward to deepening its cooperation with Belize in areas such as trade, investment, healthcare and women’s empowerment.

Briceno arrived with his delegation on Tuesday.

It is his first visit to Taiwan since he took office in November 2020.

During his visit, Briceno is also to meet with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and participate in a Belize business opportunity forum, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.