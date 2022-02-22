Man accused of biting off father’s earlobe

By Lin Chia-tung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A Keelung man surnamed Wu (吳) was on Wednesday last week detained after allegedly biting off his father’s earlobe during an altercation.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old man — who has been unemployed for a while and lives at home — after his mother called the police regarding an assault and injuries that took place at about 9am that day, the Keelung Police Bureau said.

On the morning of the incident, the man was said to have lost control of his temper and started throwing objects when his father, fearing for the safety of Wu’s mother, tried to stop him, police said.

Wu then allegedly bit off a 2cm piece of his father’s ear, whereupon first responders were summoned, they said, adding that a hospital was able to reattach the lobe.

The man refused to speak with investigators during questioning, they said.

Citing concern for the safety of Wu’s parents, Keelung district prosecutors later that evening sought a court order to hold the man in pretrial detention, which was granted, police said.

Separately, a Kaohsiung man has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison for beating his father before setting fire to his legs. The ruling can be appealed.

The defendant, identified as Tsai Wen-pin (蔡文斌), is an unemployed ex-convict with no fixed address, the court said in the verdict.

After leaving prison two years ago, Tsai often verbally or physically abused his parents, despite having a restraining order against him, the court said.

Tsai used a spray bottle to douse his father’s legs in toluene before using a lighter to ignite the substance, causing second-degree burns on his lower limbs, arms and hands, the court said.

Eleven days earlier, Tsai punched his father, which resulted in contusions to his face, it said.

Tsai told investigators that his father’s injuries were self-inflicted due to dementia and paranoia.

That explanation was not accepted by the judge, as the victim’s medical records showed no history of self-harm, the court said.

Tsai was found guilty of contravening the restraining order and committing an offense against a blood relative from whom he is descended, the court said.

The defendant was found not guilty of attempted murder, as the prosecution could not demonstrate an intent to kill, it said.