A Keelung man surnamed Wu (吳) was on Wednesday last week detained after allegedly biting off his father’s earlobe during an altercation.
Officers arrested the 26-year-old man — who has been unemployed for a while and lives at home — after his mother called the police regarding an assault and injuries that took place at about 9am that day, the Keelung Police Bureau said.
On the morning of the incident, the man was said to have lost control of his temper and started throwing objects when his father, fearing for the safety of Wu’s mother, tried to stop him, police said.
Wu then allegedly bit off a 2cm piece of his father’s ear, whereupon first responders were summoned, they said, adding that a hospital was able to reattach the lobe.
The man refused to speak with investigators during questioning, they said.
Citing concern for the safety of Wu’s parents, Keelung district prosecutors later that evening sought a court order to hold the man in pretrial detention, which was granted, police said.
Separately, a Kaohsiung man has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison for beating his father before setting fire to his legs. The ruling can be appealed.
The defendant, identified as Tsai Wen-pin (蔡文斌), is an unemployed ex-convict with no fixed address, the court said in the verdict.
After leaving prison two years ago, Tsai often verbally or physically abused his parents, despite having a restraining order against him, the court said.
Tsai used a spray bottle to douse his father’s legs in toluene before using a lighter to ignite the substance, causing second-degree burns on his lower limbs, arms and hands, the court said.
Eleven days earlier, Tsai punched his father, which resulted in contusions to his face, it said.
Tsai told investigators that his father’s injuries were self-inflicted due to dementia and paranoia.
That explanation was not accepted by the judge, as the victim’s medical records showed no history of self-harm, the court said.
Tsai was found guilty of contravening the restraining order and committing an offense against a blood relative from whom he is descended, the court said.
The defendant was found not guilty of attempted murder, as the prosecution could not demonstrate an intent to kill, it said.
Foreigners non-residents might be allowed to enter Taiwan as early as the second half of this year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. Calling it the earliest possible time for a more general opening of the border, Chen said it would depend on the COVID-19 situation. Taiwan currently only allows Taiwanese and foreign residents to enter the nation. The Ministry of Economic Affairs would be involved in deciding whether a distinction would be made between business travelers and tourists, Chen said. The statement came after the CECC announced that mandatory quarantines
NO SECRET: KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou said he hopes for peace and coprosperity across the Taiwan Strait, but calm cannot describe China’s worsening jet incursions Politicians yesterday denounced a Chinese state media report that labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates,” saying that if its interpretation were true, it would be describing most Taiwanese. KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) were on Saturday named by the People’s Political Consultative Daily as members of a “secret” faction of independence advocates. The article asserted the presence of two independence “forces” in Taiwan, one overt and one covert. Certain KMT members comprise the “secret” faction, which extolls “one China,” while in reality colluding with external antagonists to act against Chinese in the name
Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) yesterday left a message for “haters” and “trolls” on Facebook after her participation at the Beijing Winter Olympics ended. “Thanks to everyone who cheered for me, I have finished my second Olympics,” she wrote in Chinese shortly after midnight yesterday, hours after placing 24th in the women’s 1,000m final. “I have left the comments open for haters and trolls to post their messages,” she wrote. She concluded the post in English, writing: “Those who are supporting me, please don’t leave a comment, just like the post.” Many of the responses were what she asked for. “You are a disgrace for
People with links to victims of the White Terror era yesterday called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to reflect more on a Taiwanese perspective of history and not cater to minority views that glorify former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). Taiwan Association of University Professors chairman Hsu Wen-tang (許文堂) and others told an academic conference titled “Transitional Justice and Assessing Historic Roles of Chiang Ching-kuo” in Taipei that Tsai should examine history more closely. At an event on Jan. 22 to open a memorial park for Chiang, Tsai called for solidarity and mutual understanding, saying that the former leader’s “staunch defense of Taiwan