The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has denied that Chinese warplanes breached the airspace of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the disputed South China Sea.
The clarification was made late on Sunday after several media outlets reported an incursion into the territorial space of the Pratas Islands by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday.
The reports cited information released by a privately run Facebook page that regularly records the PLA’s incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
Photo provided by the Water Resources via CNA
According to an alleged transcript of a radio warning that the air force issued to the Chinese aircraft, an unnamed Taiwanese pilot told an unidentified PLA warplane: “You have entered our territorial airspace,” asking the aircraft to leave immediately.
The transcript was posted on a Facebook page titled “Taiwan’s Southwestern Airspace,” without an explanation of how the transcript was obtained.
It only said that the radio warning was issued when a number of PLA aircraft were spotted near the airspace of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.
However, the ministry dismissed the reports.
A chart of the flight routes released by the ministry showed that five PLA warplanes — three J-16 jets, one J-11 jet and one Y-8 tactical aircraft — flew into the ADIZ between Taiwan proper and the Pratas Islands on Saturday.
However, the chart showed that none of the Chinese aircraft intruded into the islands’ territorial airspace.
Without directly confirming or refuting the authenticity of the transcript on Facebook, the ministry said that “such a radio warning was issued as a ‘precautionary approach,’” without elaborating.
The ministry said that it has a “full grasp” on Chinese military maneuvers near waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan, and would take “appropriate responsive measures.”
ADIZs are areas declared by a country to allow it to identify, locate and control approaching foreign aircraft, but such zones are not considered territorial airspace.
A country’s territorial airspace extends 12 nautical miles (22km) from its coastline. Countries have the right to destroy a hostile aircraft that enters its territorial airspace without permission.
The Pratas Islands, which are almost 450km southwest of Kaohsiung, are one of two territories controlled by Taiwan in the South China Sea. The other is Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島), which is about 1,500km southwest of Kaohsiung. Marine Corps-trained coast guard personnel are stationed on both territories.
However, the Ministry of National Defense last year said that it would temporarily post military personnel on the Pratas Islands in reaction to reports that the Chinese military was planning to conduct drills in the area.
The ministry did not elaborate on the number of troops it would deploy, their planned arrival date or how long they would stay.
Taiwan, Brunei, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam all claim part of the South China Sea as their territory.
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
The mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers can be shortened without significantly increasing the infection risk for local communities, as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a shorter incubation period than previous variants, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday said that it was working toward shortening the mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers, dependent on the local COVID-19 situation remaining under control this month. The length of the quarantine and when the policy would start needs further discussion, the CECC said. In his weekly online broadcast analyzing
POST-HOLIDAY SLUMP: The Tourism Bureau said that it respects the decisions, but urged operators to thoroughly disinfect their premises before accepting regular guests Thirty-nine hotels across Taiwan have stopped accepting guests who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic rules, as demand has declined after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The demand for quarantine hotel rooms surged after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Dec. 14 last year implemented a special quarantine policy for overseas Taiwanese returning home for the holiday, which ended on Sunday. They were required to stay in quarantine hotels or government quarantine facilities for seven to 14 days, depending on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The policy is to end on Feb. 28. Bureau statistics
TAIPEI EASING? Mayor Ko Wen-je said that if the local COVID-19 situation remains under control, the capital would further ease restrictions from Tuesday next week The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 10 local cases of COVID-19 and 44 imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the 10 local cases are five people who tested positive after being placed in isolation, a case linked to a family cluster in New Taipei City and four new cases reported in Kaohsiung with unclear connections to previous cases. The five cases who tested positive during isolation include two relatives of previous cases linked to the Re-Yi Distribution Service Co cluster in Taoyuan, Chen said. Although the two people are Miaoli County