Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Wednesday vowed deeper cooperation with Somaliland to help overcome the shared predicament of international isolation.
Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Essa Kayd at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wu said that the two countries have an exclusive understanding of what it is like to be largely unrecognized by the majority of the world’s countries and intergovernmental organizations.
“This is why Taiwan will continue to support Somaliland’s ongoing democratic construction and promote bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as energy, telecommunications, agriculture and medicine,” Wu told Kayd, who is leading a ministerial delegation to Taiwan.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via CNA
Wu also proposed closer economic, trade, talent and capacity-building exchanges, a ministry statement said.
Kayd expressed gratitude to Taiwan’s private and public sectors for offering assistance to his country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that Taiwan is an important partner of Somaliland and that both share democratic values, such as freedom and human rights.
Kayd said Somaliland’s determination in strengthening relations with Taiwan would not change “despite external pressure,” a reference to coercion from Somalia and China.
Relations between Taiwan and Somaliland have warmed over the years, with Taipei opening a representative office in the capital Hargeisa on Aug. 17, 2020, and Somaliland opening a reciprocal office in Taipei the following month on Sept. 9.
Taiwan has diplomatic relations with only 14 countries. Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after years of conflict, does not have formal ties with any states.
This is a result of China and Somalia holding claims over the self-ruled territories.
Taiwan and Somaliland have circumvented these obstacles by opening representative offices instead of embassies in a number of countries.
Despite warming relations, a ministry official would not give a direct answer yesterday when asked if Taiwan is considering establishing official diplomatic relations with Somaliland.
Department of West Asian and African Affairs Deputy Director Wu Cheng-wei (吳正偉) said that Taiwan would continue to enhance relations with Somaliland on all fronts.
The delegation is scheduled to depart on Saturday.
Aside from meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other senior government officials, the delegation is also to meet with local business representatives, including state-run oil supplier CPC Corp, Taiwan, to exchange views and discuss deepening bilateral cooperation, the ministry said.
Around-the-clock care is needed to sustain the nation’s only liger, blighted by genetic deformities as a living reminder of the tragedy that can result from human greed. A-piao (阿彪) staggers about his enormous enclosure, his faint tiger stripes glistening in the slanted winter sun before he flops to the ground. Lazily turning to show onlookers his exposed belly, he exudes the same ease as his distant domesticated cousins, yet something is clearly unusual about this feline. His left hind leg, rigid and immobile, extends from his side like a crutch as he gazes forward with the face of a lion. Yet this
‘JUDGEMENT ERROR’: A legislator said that the flagbearer should not have worn the outfit, which the skater said was an gift and worn in athletic tradition Controversy over Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) wearing the China national team’s skinsuit continued as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) yesterday said that Huang lacked awareness of her role as the flagbearer of the Taiwanese team at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony last night. Huang, one of the four athletes competing for Taiwan at this year’s Winter Olympics, faced a backlash on social media on Thursday after posting a training video of her wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. Hsu yesterday said that Huang’s choice of uniform was extremely inappropriate, given that she is Taiwan’s flagbearer and that the
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
‘KOWTOWING TO CHINA’: Critics reportedly asked the government to not allow Huang Yu-ting to be the nation’s Olympic flagbearer, calling officials ‘arrogant’ Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) leading Taiwanese athletes as a flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony has further upset the public and politicians in Taiwan, as she was branded a “disgrace” for “surrendering” after posting photos of herself practicing in China’s national team jersey. “Taiwan’s Olympic athletes had in the past always worn our national uniform with pride and patriotism. We cannot accept Huang saying there is no issue of nationality in sports to explain her action,” retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said yesterday. “The crucial matter is that Huang is in Beijing to represent our country, just