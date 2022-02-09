Taiwanese designer John Zucca Cheng (鄭佳弘) last week showcased his fall/winter collection at the Rome Fashion Week, which ran from Wednesday to Friday.
Models wearing Cheng’s creations took to the catwalk accompanied by songs from indigenous singer-songwriter Abao’s N1 compilation album that exclusively features indigenous artists.
Cheng said he was honored to bring his brand, John Zucca, which combines Taiwanese and Italian fashion aesthetics, to the catwalk, adding that his collection, titled Future Skin, aims to convey the idea of breaking with patriarchy, gender bias and hierarchy.
Photo: CNA
His creations were inspired by Frank Gehry, a Los Angeles-based modern architectural icon and celebrity who is best known for his curvaceous structures and deconstructivist style, Cheng said.
By integrating Gehry’s rigid structural designs and Taiwan’s cultural elements into his design, Cheng said he created 12 sets of clothes with unique contours, which challenge the traditional Italian classic style.
His creations also embrace sustainability by innovating on the basis of old clothes and using recycled materials, he added.
Photo: CNA
Cheng was the only non-Italian among four emerging designers invited to the fashion week, also known as AltaRoma, which was also attended by officials from Taiwan’s representative office in Italy.
Describing Italy as a global leader in fashion and AltaRoma as a cradle of fashion talent, Representative to Italy Lee Sing-ying (李新穎) said he was happy to see the fashion show go ahead, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee also expressed his delight at seeing Cheng’s creations at the show, which he said introduced Taiwan’s fashion designs to the world.
He expressed the hope that more Taiwanese designers would bring their work to Italy to showcase Taiwan’s strength in fashion design.
The event was also attended by Silvia Venturini Fendi of the Italian fashion house Fendi, AltaRoma general manager Adriano Franchi and Italian singer Vergo, among others.
Teng Mei-jung (鄧美容), head of the cultural division at the representative office, said that the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Economic Affairs have been trying to boost the local fashion industry by taking local brands international.
The government would encourage more emerging designers to engage in exchanges with fashion circles in Italy, Teng added.
AltaRoma, organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Rome and the Lazio Region and supported by the Italian Trade Agency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to boost emerging talent and independent designers.
Cheng obtained a bachelor’s degree in fashion design from Shih Chien University in Taipei and a master’s degree in fashion at Istituto Marangoni in Milan, Italy.
He also studied at ISEM Fashion Business School at the University of Navarra in Madrid.
Around-the-clock care is needed to sustain the nation’s only liger, blighted by genetic deformities as a living reminder of the tragedy that can result from human greed. A-piao (阿彪) staggers about his enormous enclosure, his faint tiger stripes glistening in the slanted winter sun before he flops to the ground. Lazily turning to show onlookers his exposed belly, he exudes the same ease as his distant domesticated cousins, yet something is clearly unusual about this feline. His left hind leg, rigid and immobile, extends from his side like a crutch as he gazes forward with the face of a lion. Yet this
‘JUDGEMENT ERROR’: A legislator said that the flagbearer should not have worn the outfit, which the skater said was an gift and worn in athletic tradition Controversy over Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) wearing the China national team’s skinsuit continued as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) yesterday said that Huang lacked awareness of her role as the flagbearer of the Taiwanese team at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony last night. Huang, one of the four athletes competing for Taiwan at this year’s Winter Olympics, faced a backlash on social media on Thursday after posting a training video of her wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. Hsu yesterday said that Huang’s choice of uniform was extremely inappropriate, given that she is Taiwan’s flagbearer and that the
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
‘KOWTOWING TO CHINA’: Critics reportedly asked the government to not allow Huang Yu-ting to be the nation’s Olympic flagbearer, calling officials ‘arrogant’ Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) leading Taiwanese athletes as a flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony has further upset the public and politicians in Taiwan, as she was branded a “disgrace” for “surrendering” after posting photos of herself practicing in China’s national team jersey. “Taiwan’s Olympic athletes had in the past always worn our national uniform with pride and patriotism. We cannot accept Huang saying there is no issue of nationality in sports to explain her action,” retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said yesterday. “The crucial matter is that Huang is in Beijing to represent our country, just