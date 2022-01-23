Taiwan and the Flanders region of Belgium on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance intergovernmental exchanges, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The agreement was signed virtually by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) in Taipei and Flanders Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General Julie Bynens in Belgium, with immediate effect, the ministry said in a statement.
The MOU aims to enhance comprehensive cooperation and consultations between the two sides for closer government-to-government collaboration, it said.
Based on the agreement, both sides would regularly hold talks through a joint commission to expand areas of cooperation, it said.
Taiwan and Flanders are in talks to expand cooperation on the digital economy, network security and other areas of mutual benefit, it added.
Flanders — one of Belgium’s three institutional regions alongside Wallonia and the Brussels-Capital regions — has signed six MOUs with Taiwan covering investment, renewable energy, education and labor, as well as vocational training, public health and science, the ministry said.
The Flemish Parliament in March last year passed legislation to show support for Taiwan, calling for deeper ties as China continues to block the nation from meaningful international engagement.
