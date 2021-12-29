Only 8 percent of people are satisfied with how their teeth look, while 60 percent are mainly concerned with teeth yellowing, a survey released by a Taipei-based dental clinic showed.
Chen Fu-le (陳福樂), a doctor at EG Dental Clinic, said that many people who visited the clinic had tried to brighten their smile by using teeth whitening strips, but complained that the process takes too long.
Citing a previous case of a news anchor who tried relatively cheap and fast teeth whitening strips, Chen said that the anchor later complained that she still had yellow teeth.
Photo: Tsai Ssu-pei, Taipei Times
A dentist needs time to make a person’s teeth look natural and white, and has to bear in mind whether the teeth look natural, if they reflect light uniformly and how they match the person’s facial features, Chen said.
People should visit dentists to whiten their teeth, Chen said, adding that the best way to maintain teeth health is to visit a dentist regularly and to brush teeth often.
The census, released on Wednesday last week, also found that more than half of respondents had cavities, while one-quarter were missing teeth, he said.
While Taiwanese are not against dental implants, they often balk at the price of such procedures, Chen said.
Missing teeth impede a person’s ability to chew, which could affect their ability to ingest certain types of food, potentially leading to malnutrition, Chen said, adding that missing teeth could also cause the entire row of teeth to become misaligned.
People should regularly visit dentists for checkups and not wait for toothache or other problems before going, he added.
