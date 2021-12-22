Lab safety breaches led to infection: report

PROTOCOLS: Improper handling of research subjects, and not wearing the proper protective gear or removing them in the proper order exposed a researcher to the virus

Staff writer, with CNA





Several safety rule breaches, including not wearing proper protective gear while conducting experiments, led to a researcher working at an Academia Sinica laboratory handling the COVID-19 virus to become infected with the disease, an investigative report showed.

The researcher is a woman in her 20s who worked until early this month in a lab at Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center. She began to show symptoms of COVID-19 late last month, and a test she took on Dec. 9 came back positive.

Based on genome sequencing results, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) concluded that the laboratory in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) where she worked was the origin of the infection, which raised questions about whether current safety protocols were adequate in preventing potential transmission and whether the laboratory had breached any of the protocols in place.

The building that houses Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center, including one of the four P3 labs in Taiwan, is pictured in Taipei on Dec. 13. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

In the wake of the incident, Academia Sinica was ordered to conduct an internal investigation, and a 28-page report on its findings was sent to the CECC on Sunday.

According to a summary of the report released by the CECC on Monday, Academia Sinica identified three reasons that the researcher had been exposed to the virus, based on interviews with people who worked there, laboratory records and surveillance footage of the lab.

Researchers are only allowed to handle COVID-19 infected mice in biosafety cabinets, but this rule was breached, resulting in several areas in the lab becoming contaminated, the summary said.

The researcher infected with COVID-19 also took off her mask before removing the rest of her protective gear, which was not the correct order of removal.

Moreover, the researcher and her colleagues failed to wear proper protective gear — including N95 masks, two sets of gloves, and safety goggles — while conducting experiments, the summary said.

As a result, the researcher was directly exposed on several occasions to the virus while wearing inadequate protective gear, which could have resulted in her becoming infected with the disease, although she could also have been infected because she had removed her gear in the wrong order, it said.

Academia Sinica said that it would review its supervisory system for its laboratories that handle sensitive materials, and that it would boost training for research personnel.

The CECC plans to meet with an independent investigation committee looking into the incident on Thursday and release its findings, including what punishments are to be handed out, in two weeks, it said.

The laboratory has been temporarily barred from using infectious biological materials and might only resume their use after obtaining approval from the Centers of Disease Control, the CECC said.

None of the infected researcher’s contacts have tested positive for COVID-19, the CECC said.