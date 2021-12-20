Young aviator departs from Taipei

MESSAGE TO TAIWANESE: Teenager Zara Rutherford said that her trip has taught her she is capable of more than she thought and that this applies to everyone Zara Rutherford yesterday departed from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) after her round-the-world solo flight was delayed by two months due to complicated visa issues and bad weather. The 19-year-old aviator after she landed on Tuesday said that she believes everyone can pursue their dreams and challenge their limits. During an exclusive interview after a 4.5-hour flight from Seoul to Taipei, Rutherford said it had been quite a struggle physically and mentally over the past few weeks while she was stranded in Alaska and Russia from Sept. 29 to Friday. “I knew I had a huge wall to climb over,” said the British-Belgian