Ministry thanks Guatemala leader for defying China

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei for his support of Taiwan, after he said he had rejected China’s diplomatic overtures.

Taiwan has 14 diplomatic allies, after Nicaragua switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing on Thursday last week while the US was hosting the Summit for Democracy.

Guatemala intends to remain loyal to Taipei even though its neighbor has changed diplomatic allegiance, Giammattei said during a video interview with the Financial Times published on Monday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, center, shakes hands with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammettei, right, and then-president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez at Giammattei’s inauguration on Jan. 14 last year. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“We are the last country in which China has not succeeded in inserting itself,” the newspaper quoted Giammattei as saying. “The Chinese are pressuring us a lot, they are offering us a lot ... they did offer [vaccines, but] we didn’t accept.”

The first biosecurity clothing and respirators Guatemala received during the COVID-19 pandemic were from Taiwan, he said, calling the nation its “only real ally.”

In Taipei, the ministry thanked Giammattei for his support and expressed its admiration for his rejection of China’s attempt to use COVID-19 vaccines to entice the country to abandon Taiwan.

China has been exhausting all means to limit Taiwan’s international space, such as exaggerating its promises to Taiwan’s allies or utilizing vaccines to force them to switch recognition, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement, describing Beijing’s tactics as crude and shameless.

Taiwan is a trustworthy cooperation partner, she said.

The government would continue to promote practical and cooperative programs that are beneficial for the nation’s diplomatic allies, as it is seeking to consolidate its relations with Guatemala and other allies, Ou said.

During a visit to Washington, Giammattei on Monday last week reaffirmed Guatemala’s ties with Taiwan and alignment with US policy in a speech at the Heritage Foundation.

He also met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday last week.

“Sullivan applauded the Giammattei government’s work to combat criminal organizations involved in the trafficking and smuggling of drugs and people, and both noted the United States’ desire to collaborate with Guatemala to expand port security,” the White House said in a statement.

He also reaffirmed the US’ commitment to work with Guatemala to combat corruption, address the country’s internal security and support regional economic development, the statement said.