The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei for his support of Taiwan, after he said he had rejected China’s diplomatic overtures.
Taiwan has 14 diplomatic allies, after Nicaragua switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing on Thursday last week while the US was hosting the Summit for Democracy.
Guatemala intends to remain loyal to Taipei even though its neighbor has changed diplomatic allegiance, Giammattei said during a video interview with the Financial Times published on Monday.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
“We are the last country in which China has not succeeded in inserting itself,” the newspaper quoted Giammattei as saying. “The Chinese are pressuring us a lot, they are offering us a lot ... they did offer [vaccines, but] we didn’t accept.”
The first biosecurity clothing and respirators Guatemala received during the COVID-19 pandemic were from Taiwan, he said, calling the nation its “only real ally.”
In Taipei, the ministry thanked Giammattei for his support and expressed its admiration for his rejection of China’s attempt to use COVID-19 vaccines to entice the country to abandon Taiwan.
China has been exhausting all means to limit Taiwan’s international space, such as exaggerating its promises to Taiwan’s allies or utilizing vaccines to force them to switch recognition, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement, describing Beijing’s tactics as crude and shameless.
Taiwan is a trustworthy cooperation partner, she said.
The government would continue to promote practical and cooperative programs that are beneficial for the nation’s diplomatic allies, as it is seeking to consolidate its relations with Guatemala and other allies, Ou said.
During a visit to Washington, Giammattei on Monday last week reaffirmed Guatemala’s ties with Taiwan and alignment with US policy in a speech at the Heritage Foundation.
He also met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday last week.
“Sullivan applauded the Giammattei government’s work to combat criminal organizations involved in the trafficking and smuggling of drugs and people, and both noted the United States’ desire to collaborate with Guatemala to expand port security,” the White House said in a statement.
He also reaffirmed the US’ commitment to work with Guatemala to combat corruption, address the country’s internal security and support regional economic development, the statement said.
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case