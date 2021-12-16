Deaths of strays in Taipei shelters have risen, critic says

By Cheng Ming-hsiang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The number of strays dying in Taipei’s animal shelters has increased over the past two years, despite a ban on euthanasia, said a source on Sunday, who called on Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) to address the situation.

Last year, deaths among stray animals in shelters reached a four-year high of 6.01 percent and as of October the figure was 4.38 percent, the source said.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said that the deaths were partially attributable to aging.

Dogs are pictured in an enclosure at the Taipei City Animal Protection Office in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taipei City Councilor Yang Ching-yu

The city has added adoption relay stations and has planned renovations at existing stations, Huang said, adding that the facilities would be doubled in size.

The city since 2019 has planned to renovate its main animal shelter, the Taipei Animal Protection Office, on Tanmei Street in Neihu District (內湖) and build a new 3,400 ping (11,240m2) facility, the source said.

However, due to Ko’s concern that the NT$700 million (US$25.18 million) required to build the new facility — as well as NT$200 million for waste management — was too expensive, the plans have stalled, the source said.

“Because Ko has shifted back and forth on his animal shelter policy, city shelters are getting crowded, creating a bad environment for the animals,” the source said. “Last year more than 200 strays died in the city’s shelters.”

The animal euthanasia ban went into effect in 2017 and the following year the number of strays that died in shelters increased by 3.91 percent, the source said, adding that the proportion has been increasing each year since then.

“The number of strays at the Tanmei facility is already double its intended capacity,” Taipei City Councilor Yang Ching-yu (楊靜宇) said. “Five to seven dogs share each pen.”

“There are also multiple cats in each cage lining the hallways,” Yang said.

Yang, who is a trained vet, said that the animals would be distressed, fearing that they would need to compete for food.

The situation would worsen if the city does not expand the facilities, he said.

At least 2,900 ping is needed, he said, adding that the city should build a multifunction facility where animals could be trained and the public could be educated about pet adoption.

Taiwan Animal Protection Monitor Network secretary-general Ho Tsung-hsun (何宗勳) said that Taipei should follow the lead of other cities, such as Tainan, which neuters strays and promotes pet adoption, and New Taipei City, which trains strays as working dogs.

“Taipei has the most resources, so it should find opportunities to help promote proper care of animals,” Ho said.

Promoting adoption through the Taipei City Animal Protection Office alone would be ineffective, he said, adding that Ko should find better solutions to boost adoption rates.