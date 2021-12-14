Pork importers should uphold their promises and only import ractopamine-free pork regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s referendum, Poultry Sale and Development Association honorary chairman Lee Chun-lai (李春來) said.
One of the items on the referendum ballot asks whether people agree that the government should prohibit imports of pork, offal or other related products containing traces of ractopamine.
Although use of the feed additive is banned for pigs in Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 last year announced that Taiwan would ease restrictions on imports of pork containing traces of ractopamine, as well as beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.
Photo: Reuters
The Legislative Yuan on Dec. 24 last year approved administrative directives related to the government’s decision, which took effect on Jan. 1 this year.
The Council of Agriculture and the Ministry of Health and Welfare have created an online “Pork dashboard” (ifi.fda.gov.tw/ifi/pfp/cp/pfpcp0706q.jsp) which shows daily pork statistics.
As of Friday, it showed that none of the 76,082 tonnes of pork or pork intestines imported since Jan. 1 were found to contain ractopamine residue.
Lee, along with more than 80 pork importers, which make up about 90 percent of pork importers in Taiwan, on Dec. 3 last year issued a joint statement saying that they would continue to import ractopamine-free pork only.
“We may have humble origins, but we live up to our promises: We will not import any pork with ractopamine until the public can accept such additives in their meat,” Lee said on Saturday.
Lee said that the importers have not formed an organization and their actions were all voluntary.
The importers agree that there was no need to cause consumer alarm, and that pork with ractopamine residue would not have a market, he said.
“We, too, have to uphold our social responsibility,” he added.
The public seems to think most imported pork contains ractopamine, but that is not the case, Lee said, adding that while Taiwanese pork can supply 90 percent of the market, Taiwan is not completely self-sufficient in terms of pork production.
Lee urged pork importers to clearly label their products so that consumers feel at ease.
If Taiwanese remain confident that they will remain healthy buying local and imported pork, it would be a win-win scenario for the food and pork industries, Lee added.
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at