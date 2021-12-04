Cabinet ‘revenge porn’ bill lacking: advocates

The Executive Yuan’s “revenge” pornography bill would not do enough to protect victims and lacks provisions for the immediate removal of online content and counseling for victims, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) said yesterday.

Fan told a news conference outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that the Cabinet’s version of a bill targeting creators of deepfake and revenge pornography would amend the Criminal Code, but contains no provisions to protect the privacy of victims or mitigate the damage to their reputations.

She said that her understanding of the legislation was based on statements made on Thursday by Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成).

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Fan Yun, center, and a group of advocates hold placards to show support for DPP Legislator Kao Chia-yu during a news conference at the Legislative Yuan yesterday. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei times

Fan said that the bill she sponsored last year included mechanisms for deleting the original recordings and images, removing copies from the Internet and victim assistance, including restraining orders and counseling.

Such legislation must enable law enforcement to take down the content quickly by giving them access to telecom data, she said.

Liu Chia-yi (劉嘉怡), chairwoman of the Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation, which organized the news conference with the Garden of Hope Foundation, said that sexual violence cases handled by her organization have risen from 73 in 2019 and 98 last year to 201 from January to last month.

Spousal abuse accounts for 41 percent of all cases, while Internet-based forms of harassment make up 23.78 percent, she said, adding that online sexual violence is an increasing problem.

Legislation to combat revenge pornography must include policy measures that prevent online sexual violence, effective means to remove content from platforms within 24 hours and providing victims certain accommodations during the course of legal proceedings, she said.

For example, victims should be allowed to request that a social worker accompany them during the course of court proceedings against their abusers, she said.

Garden of Hope Foundation representative Hung Ya-li (洪雅莉) said that consent for recording a sexual encounter does not imply consent to distribute.

Modern social life is permeated by digital interactions and victims should not be told that they can deal with revenge pornography by simply unplugging their devices, she added.