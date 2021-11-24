A US warship yesterday sailed through the Taiwan Strait, marking the 10th time a US Navy vessel has transited through the waterway since US President Joe Biden took office in January.
The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a “routine” Taiwan Strait transit through international waters “in accordance with international law.”
“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific [region]. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows,” the statement added.
Photo: Reuters
In Taipei, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed the transit, saying that the warship had sailed from south to north along the Strait.
The ministry said that it had control of the situation and used joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tools to monitor movements at sea and in the air around Taiwan during the warship’s passage.
On Sept. 17, the USS Barry, another US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, also made the passage.
