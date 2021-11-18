The passage of a referendum seeking to ban imports of pork containing traces of the feed additive ractopomine could undermine Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as it could be interpreted as a lack of determination to embrace free trade, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Tuesday.
“This is the most important display of willpower [for Taiwan], in which a country’s determination is examined,” Tsai said during a podcast in which she detailed the government’s opposition to a referendum slated for Dec. 18.
The referendum asks voters: “Do you agree that the government should prohibit imports of pork, offal or other related products that contain the beta agonist ractopamine?”
Photo: CNA
While the question does not connect ractopomine pork with US pork, Tsai urged the public to vote “No” in the referendum, saying that whether Taiwan allows such imports from the US would be scrutinized by the world as it weighs the nation’s willingness to open its markets.
All of the CPTPP’s 11 signatory countries have approved the import of such products from the US, and they will be checking if Taiwan is prepared to clear difficult hurdles to comply with the world’s high-standards in free trade, she said.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which initiated the referendum in an attempt to overturn the government’s decision to lift the ban on pork imports containing ractopamine at the beginning of this year, has said such an argument is irrelevant as the US is not a CPTPP member.
Domestically, Taiwan still bans the use of the drug, which is used to enable animals to grow larger and leaner, for both cattle and hogs.
Tsai said that the long-stalled Trade and Investment Framework Agreement between Taiwan and the US was able to resume thanks to the government’s announcement that it would open up to US pork products.
In addition, subsequent trade talks have provided both sides with an ideal platform through which other differences can be resolved, allowing Taiwan to narrow the gap with the US on a range of issues, she said.
Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) on Tuesday said that as Taiwan is heavily dependent on trade, the passage of the referendum would showcase the nation’s reluctance to comply with “international standards” and put it at a disadvantage in free-trade agreement negotiations with the US.
No country in the world has left food safety issues to a referendum, Chen said, adding that the initiative is politically motivated.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a