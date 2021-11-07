Migrant worker ban to lift temporarily next month

BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for