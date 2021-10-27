The Legislative Yuan yesterday confirmed the Executive Yuan’s nominations of Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) and Chen Chao-chien (陳朝建) for another four-year term as chairman and vice chairman respectively of the Central Election Commission (CEC).
The four-year terms of six incumbent commission members are set to expire on Wednesday next week, and the Cabinet submitted a list of six nominees to fill those positions.
Of the nominees, who were initially approved by legislative committees on Sept. 29, four are incumbents — including the CEC chairman and vice chairman — and two are new members.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
In the vote conducted by secret ballot on Tuesday, 71 of the 113 legislators cast votes for the nominees, while 42 abstained.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said that its 38 lawmakers would not participate in the vote.
The Taiwan People’s Party, with five lawmakers, and the New Power Party, with three legislators, said their members would vote, but would oppose the confirmation of Lee.
Lee is a veteran politician who gave up his membership in the Democratic Progressive Party to ensure neutrality after he was nominated in early 2019 to head the commission
He received 62 of the 71 votes that were cast, while Chen was confirmed by a 66-5 margin.
The two other incumbents — Chinese Culture University Department of Law director Hsu Hui-feng (許惠峰) and lawyer Chen En-min (陳恩民) — were confirmed by unanimous 71-0 votes.
The new nominees — Wang Yun-ju (王韻茹), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Department of Law, and lawyer Hsu Ya-fen (許雅芬) — were also confirmed by unanimous consent.
The six confirmed members are to serve from Thursday next week to Nov. 3, 2025.
