Society warns of air pollution at kindergartens

Widely used arts and crafts tools at kindergartens could cause pollution with airborne volatile organic compounds that exceeds safety standards up to 100-fold, the Taiwan Society for Indoor Environment Air Quality said in a study publicized on Friday.

Fu Jen Catholic University public health department deputy dean Lin Yu-wen (林瑜雯), who headed the study, said that markers and wood glue are a source of volatile organic compounds.

Children’s metabolic systems are not fully developed, which makes them particularly susceptible to the potentially carcinogenic compounds, she said.

The researchers measured the air quality at three New Taipei City kindergartens before and after children used the supplies, she said.

In one instance, the concentration of the particles had reached 138.37 parts per million, or 247 times the safety standard, 20 minutes after children started using markers, she said.

The use of wood glue for 15 minutes resulted in a concentration 64 times greater than the safety standard, Lin added.

The researchers also observed children applying the glue to their hands, she said, adding that the behavior poses risks.

Dry or water-soluble colors and adhesives are usually safer than wet colors or wood glue, she said.

Crayons, watercolors, erasable markers, glue sticks and double-sided tape should be used instead of permanent markers and wood glue, Lin added.

Creations made with tools that contain volatile organic compounds should be left to dry in a ventilated place for a day before children are allowed to take them home, she said.

Ninety-three percent of the world’s children aged 14 or younger are exposed to air pollution, which causes 570,000 deaths in that age group annually, Lin said, citing WTO data.

Volatile organic compounds that affect the air quality are also emitted while preparing food, doing interior design work, burning incense, smoking cigarettes or mopping the floor, she said.

People might develop acute responses when exposed to the substances, including headaches and nausea, she said, adding that long-term exposure can result in neurological damage or cancer.