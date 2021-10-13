Kaohsiung Awards entries open to fine arts submissions

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Entries to the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts’ Kaohsiung Awards are open through Nov. 12, the museum said yesterday.

Submissions to enter next year’s 26th edition of the annual competition opened on Sunday, the museum said.

Established in 1997, the Kaohsiung Awards are one of the most representative art awards in Taiwan, it said.

A work by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara is pictured in front of the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts in an undated photograph released early this year by the museum. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

The awards uphold a spirit of diversity and openness, and look forward to artists using original media and innovative thinking in their work, it said.

In the initial stage of the selection process, submitted works would be reviewed separately according to the media category in which they were accepted to allow diverse entries to be seen, the museum said.

The five categories are calligraphy; painting and print; spatial art; video and new media art; and interdisciplinary art projects, it said.

Three winners would receive the Kaohsiung Award, which includes a cash prize of NT$500,000 each, it said.

Excellent Work Awards would be named in each of the five categories, with each winning NT$100,000, it said.

Honorable mentions would also be selected to receive NT$30,000 each, it added.

The HCS Calligraphy Foundation would present the HCS Special Award for Calligraphy/Seal-engraving Works with NT$100,000, the museum said.

Contestants can submit entries to a single category along with a statement of at most 1,000 words explaining their creative concept, the museum said.

Anyone with at least residency in Taiwan can enter, it said.

The museum has remodeled its fourth-floor galleries, which would provide a more contemporary space to display the works shortlisted for next year’s Kaohsiung Awards, it said.

People who want to enter can register online at http://awards.kmfa.gov.tw, it said.