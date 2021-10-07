Two films by Taiwanese directors are to be featured at the Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival, which opens today, the Ministry of Culture said yesterday.
Dorm by director So Yo-hen (蘇育賢) and The Lucky Woman (逃跑的人) by director Tseng Wen-chen (曾文珍) have both been selected for the festival’s New Asian Currents program, the ministry said in a statement.
In his 54-minute film, So documents the experiences of migrant workers in Taiwan and invites Vietnamese women working in a factory to participate in discussions in the form of a workshop, the ministry said.
The film is based on real events that happened at a women’s dormitory in New Taipei City, it said.
The Lucky Woman, which runs for 87 minutes, tells the stories of two Vietnamese migrant workers in Taiwan and it took eight years to make, the ministry said.
It follows the main characters back to Vietnam and attempts to understand their families’ culture, it said.
The film demonstrates a Taiwanese director’s long-lasting concern for foreign migrant workers, it added.
Dorm is to hold its world premiere at the festival tomorrow, while The Lucky Woman is making its overseas debut, the ministry said, describing the event as Asia’s most important international documentary film festival.
Both films are competing for the Ogawa Shinsuke Prize — the highest honor presented in the New Asian Currents section, it said.
This year’s 17th edition of the festival is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and runs until Thursday next week, its Web site says.
As part of the festival, So, Tseng and Japanese director Ishida Tomoya, whose film Transform! is included in the festival’s Perspectives Japan program, are to lead an online discussion, the Taiwan Cultural Center in Tokyo said.
The discussion is titled “Sharing Air, Living Time” and is being held from 11am to 12:30pm on Monday next week, according to the festival itinerary.
The speakers “will explore how important it is to be allowed to feel present as a participant of wider society and how simple recognition can be denied,” it says.
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth