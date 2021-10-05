An exhibition featuring products and artworks designed in Taiwan has opened in Tokyo, as part of the months-long arts festival Taiwan NOW.
The festival is to run through Dec. 25, with events in Tokyo, Kaohsiung and online, featuring a wide range of art projects, such as short film screenings, performance art pieces and concerts.
Notably, there are several collaborations between Taiwanese and Japanese artists, including a large-scale art installation at the atrium of the Kitte Marunouchi shopping mall in Tokyo, and a Taiwanese opera performance at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, also known as Weiwuying, in December.
The first event in the festival is an exhibition titled “Fictional Garden: TAIWAN HOUSE,” which features products and works created by eight Taiwanese design teams using sustainable materials.
Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) said that after visiting the exhibition on Sunday he felt the pieces on display reflected the designers’ ingenuity and conveyed the essence of Taiwan.
Tomoharu Inoue, chairman of Culture Vision Japan, one of the co-organizers of the festival, also visited the exhibition on Sunday, as did Hiroyuki Fukano, president and chief executive officer of the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, another organization that helped create the festival.
Inoue said he found the artworks and products colorful and aesthetically pleasing, adding that he hopes artists in Taiwan and Japan can continue to collaborate and conduct exchanges.
The sustainably minded designs with their focus on being environmentally friendly could provide people with a sense of hope in the COVID-19 era, Fukano said.
Taiwan NOW was also organized by the Cultural Taiwan Foundation and supervised by the Ministry of Culture.
It was originally scheduled to take place last year just before the Tokyo Olympics, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
‘INADVERTENT ERROR’: A CDC official said reports from other nations showed that people given excessive doses at most experienced pain or swelling at the injection site En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City, which yesterday apologized for having inadvertently administered undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 25 people, has been suspended from administering vaccines for one week. Hospital superintendent Wu Chih-hsiung (吳志雄) and other administrative officials held a news conference yesterday morning to explain the incident and apologize to the public. The incident occurred on Monday when hospital personnel were administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at its vaccination station at Yong Fu Temple (永福宮) in Yingge District (鶯歌), hospital deputy superintendent Wang Chung-cheng (王炯珵) said. At the vaccination station, there were 25 Pfizer-BioNTech vials without packaging and some
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth