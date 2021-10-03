Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints.
In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers.
In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media campaign to call attention to the problem, saying the talent shortage is “rocking the nation to its core” by damaging international competitiveness.
Sunplus Technology vice president Wayne Shen (沈文義) blames the nation’s declining birthrate for the dwindling number of students in the fields of science and engineering, as well as poor working conditions.
Semiconductors are seen as a so-called “liver-destroying industry” (爆肝產業), he said, a slang term coined by gamers for playing to the point of collapse.
This reputation has trickled down to schools, whose electrical engineering and electronics majors have taken a hit regarding student numbers, especially when compared with the early days of the industry, he said.
Add to this Chinese poaching, and talent is hard to come by, he said.
Even with annual salaries starting in the millions of New Taiwan dollars, long working hours and intense pressure have made young people reluctant to sign up.
The spouse of one research engineer working at a large IC designer minced no words when describing her husband’s schedule, which often keeps him at the factory for at least 10 hours at a time.
When things need to be rushed, it is also not unusual for him to work until midnight or bring his computer home to keep working, she added.
Researchers are not the only ones subject to less-than-ideal conditions, with fab technicians also complaining of 12-hour shifts wearing full-body “bunny suits” to work in cleanrooms.
As they are difficult to remove, many technicians put off taking bathroom breaks, leading to a number of health issues.
The head of a hospital urology division in southern Taiwan confirmed the problem, saying that most of the people who come seeking treatment work at the Southern Taiwan Science Park.
Shen also expects challenges to long-term development exacerbated by waning interest in studying advanced degrees.
Spending another five years studying a doctorate is an investment many young people are not willing to make considering its low returns, as decent jobs are available for master’s degree holders, Shen said.
However, industry development is predicated on specialized research, without which “the industry may not have a future,” he said.
Yet there has been movement by schools to make up for the disparity, with numerous universities opening semiconductor-focused schools this year alone, said Edward Chang (張翼), dean of the International College of Semiconductor Technology at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU).
He attributed the change to TSMC lobbying about the need for more talent, which gained the attention of the government and led to the creation of the college.
Educational reform could be approached from three angles: loosening requirements to accept students from other fields, supporting doctorate students and recruiting international talent, he said.
For the first strategy, Chang recommended that semiconductor institutes consider applicants from other scientific disciplines and create customized curricula based on each student’s background.
From his own experience, Chang said that many top students after attaining a master’s degree are not willing to continue on to a doctorate, as “studying hard science is too taxing.”
Aside from wanting to start making money as soon as possible, Chang also blames the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) for luring away promising students.
AI is a field in which it is easy to start a business, he said.
In contrast, “it is hard to be your own boss in semiconductors,” he added.
Yet unlike AI, semiconductor manufacturing requires people with advanced degrees to keep abreast of the industry, Chang said.
Despite these challenges, Taiwanse firms are reluctant to give up their semiconductor dominance any time soon.
TSMC last year started a doctorate scholarship program offering NT$500,000 annually for up to five years of study, with mentorship and internship opportunities.
After graduating, recipients are welcome to either start working in the industry or remain in academia to conduct research and teach.
MediaTek also offers its own doctoral scholarship and is building innovation centers to make it easier for students to conduct research.
“Taiwan is competing with the world” to develop increasingly advanced semiconductor technology, Chang said, adding that it is not enough to rely solely on domestic talent.
Taking this to heart, the semiconductor college at NYCU is working to recruit international students.
After signing cooperative agreements with four branches of the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, Kanpur, Mumbai and Delhi, the school expects to soon welcome 100 international students, he said.
While admitting there has been some blowback among those who fear Taiwanese could be crowded out of a lucrative market, Chang said that as far as schools are concerned, conditions in Taiwan are not the most attractive to international students, as scholarships are less generous.
That is not to mention that countries around the world are all competing for the top talent, he said.
“Not wanting to recruit talent is one thing, but it is another thing entirely to lose out on local talent to others,” he said.
IMPROVING COOPERATION: No matter the outcome of the German election, lawmakers would be interested in forming a delegation to visit Taiwan, Jorg Polster said Germany welcomes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to establish a new fab in Saxony, German Institute Taipei Director-General Jorg Polster said yesterday at a news briefing on the country’s election. It is the first time the German Institute Taipei has held a briefing on Germany’s parliamentary election, which is “very important,” said Polster, who spoke in German with a Chinese interpreter. Over the past few months, Germany’s electorate seemed to have undergone some changes regarding their choices, with the margins between the Social Democratic Party and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its smaller sister party the Christian Social
‘INADVERTENT ERROR’: A CDC official said reports from other nations showed that people given excessive doses at most experienced pain or swelling at the injection site En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City, which yesterday apologized for having inadvertently administered undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 25 people, has been suspended from administering vaccines for one week. Hospital superintendent Wu Chih-hsiung (吳志雄) and other administrative officials held a news conference yesterday morning to explain the incident and apologize to the public. The incident occurred on Monday when hospital personnel were administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at its vaccination station at Yong Fu Temple (永福宮) in Yingge District (鶯歌), hospital deputy superintendent Wang Chung-cheng (王炯珵) said. At the vaccination station, there were 25 Pfizer-BioNTech vials without packaging and some
An exhibition on Tibet opened at a bookstore in central Taipei yesterday, highlighting human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party in the region. The exhibition at To-uat Books in Zhongzheng District (中正) features charcoal sketches by Tung Ching-jung (董靜蓉), depicting Tibetan leaders and human rights advocates, including the Dalai Lama; Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, a Tibetan monk who died in a Chinese jail; and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who has for years been outspoken about his support for Tibet. Tung, who is a member of the Students for a Free Tibet-Taiwan, said that China systematically oppresses Tibetans and denies them access
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted