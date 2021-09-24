The percentage of the population that has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday passed the 50 percent mark, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, announced the milestone in the nation’s vaccination campaign at the center’s daily news conference in Taipei.
Of the population, 50.16 percent had been vaccinated, with 57.95 doses per 100 people given, he said.
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times
On Wednesday, 176,799 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, of which 70,927 were first doses and 105,872 were second doses, CECC data showed.
A total of 13,589,767 COVID-19 vaccine doses — 11,763,739 first doses and 1,826,028 second doses — had been given since vaccinations began on March 22, the data showed.
Five cities and counties — Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, New Taipei City and Miaoli County — on Wednesday began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to students aged 12 to 17 on school campuses.
A total of 8,822 vaccine doses were administered to students in those jurisdictions on the first day, Chuang said.
Twelve more cities and counties were expected to begin vaccinating students on school campuses yesterday, he said.
No adverse events following vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been recorded, Chuang said, adding that there might be delays in reporting, but that the center was monitoring the situation.
Chuang declined to confirm reports that a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech doses would arrive in Taiwan today.
Once the doses arrived and were ready to be distributed, the center would open a 10th round of vaccinations, with people under the age of 40 in vaccination group 9 likely to be given priority, he said.
Depending on the availability of doses, the vaccine would then be offered to people aged 64 or younger in descending order of age, he said.
The center would ask researchers to perform clinical trials to see whether the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines should be mixed, with one given as a first dose and the other as a second dose, Chuang said.
If the results are good, the center would allow the brands to be mixed, he said.
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two