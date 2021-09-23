Seventh Art Formosa to open in Taipei tomorrow

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The seventh edition of Taipei-based art fair Art Formosa is to open tomorrow with 1,000 works on display, the organizers told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

Thirty art galleries from Taiwan and abroad are participating at the event at Eslite Hotel inside Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, which is to run until Sunday, they said.

A VIP preview is to be held from midday to 8pm tomorrow before the fair is to open to the public from 11am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday, according to its Web site.

This year’s edition features a special exhibition — titled “Her Art” — highlighting the works of 15 contemporary Taiwanese female artists, the organizers said.

As part of the show’s Art Forum on Saturday, Ming Turner (陳明惠), an associate professor at National Cheng Kung University’s Institute of Creative Industries Design, is to give a talk titled “The dichotomy and diversity of contemporary Taiwanese women’s art” from 1:30pm to 3pm.

That would be followed by a discussion titled “Decoding female artists and connoisseurs of the contemporary art market” to be given by speaker Lyau Kang-ywe (廖康樾) from 3:20pm to 4:50pm.

In a special section called “Urban Taiwan,” the organizers have invited Taiwanese artists Mr. OGAY (黑雞先生), Black (布雷克), Creepy Mouse (異鼠), Debe (低比) and Mister Kai (蓋瞱) to showcase their works, they said.

Works donated by several graffiti artists are to be sold, with the proceeds being donated to the Red Heart Association to pay for meals for children from disadvantaged families, the organizers said.

The fair would also feature a special exhibition of items that belonged to late Taiwanese director Lee Hsing (李行), who passed away last month, they said.

Guided tours and the opening reception has been canceled this year due to the local COVID-19 outbreak, the organizers said.