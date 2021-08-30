Yilan City artist’s watercolor exhibit inspires reflection

By Tsai Yun-rung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Yilan City’s LANtern SPACE has opened an exhibition of local artist Lien Chih-feng’s watercolor paintings, the venue said on Saturday.

Lien, the principal of Yilan Junior High School, said that he began painting 12 years ago and is entirely self-taught.

He first started doodling when be became bored at school meetings, and drawing became a form of daily meditation, Lien said, adding that, over the years, he has produced about 1,000 creations, including watercolor paintings, sketches and prints.

Yilan Junior High School principal and artist Lien Chih-feng poses with his paintings at LANtern SPACE in Yilan County on Saturday. Photo: Tsai Yun-jung, Taipei Times

Some of his works were printed on postcards and red envelopes that he gave to friends as gifts, he said.

Lien said that his favorite subjects are still objects from everyday life, such as key rings, handbags and sunlit scenes, as well as cats and dogs.

“Painting is a form of storytelling, a kind of narrative; my paintings are full of stories,” he said, adding that sometimes he adds an explanatory caption to go with the image.

He said he draws for 30 to 40 minutes a day, which makes him happy and peaceful, which is probably why his drawings invoke a feeling of ease.

He usually stores his works in chicken essence boxes and other tin containers, and he agreed to the exhibition so that the drawings would not go to waste, Lien said.

LANtern SPACE artistic director Chuan Wen-sheng (莊文生) said Lien’s works, which draw inspiration from life, are marked by a “clean, simple neatness.”

“Lien’s paintings help the audience reflect their own lives,” he said.

The exhibitions runs through Oct. 10.