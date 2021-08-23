The Hakka Affairs Council is tomorrow launching a nationwide series of public forums on legislation drafted to regulate the development of Hakka as a national language, it said on Friday.
When the Hakka Basic Act (客家基本法) was amended in 2018 to designate Hakka as a national language, Article 3 stipulated that development of the Hakka language would be regulated by a separate law, the council said in a statement.
The council said that it referenced legislation in other countries — including the UK, Canada, Spain and New Zealand — that governs the promotion of minority languages, and consulted with field experts before drafting a Hakka language development act.
On July 26, the draft was posted on its Web site and on the government’s public policy participation platform (join.gov.tw), the council said.
The council is to hold 10 public forums across the nation from tomorrow to Sept. 23 to give the public and non-governmental organizations an opportunity to express their opinions on the draft, it said, adding that it would use recommendations in revising the bill.
The council’s schedule shows that a forum is to take place from 2pm to 4pm tomorrow at National Kaohsiung Normal University, followed by forums in Yunlin County on Wednesday, Hualien County on Monday next week, Taoyuan on Friday next week, Hsinchu County on Saturday next week, Taitung County on Sunday next week, Miaoli County on Sept. 11, Pingtung County on Sept. 17, Taichung on Sept. 18 and New Taipei City on Sept. 23.
Online registration is required to participate, the council said, adding that the forums would be streamed live on its Facebook page.
The draft includes 50 articles in seven chapters, which mainly focus on protection of the language’s status, as well as its educational development and promotion within communities, it said.
People are welcome to submit their opinions and recommendations to the council before Sept. 24, the council said.
