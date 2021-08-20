APEC meetings discuss regional food security

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) yesterday participated virtually in an APEC ministerial meeting on food security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The meeting, chaired by New Zealand Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor, was attended by agriculture and food ministers from the 21 APEC economies, the regional forum said in a statement.

The ministers acknowledged the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the well-being and safety of people in the APEC region, especially regarding food security and supply chains, the statement said.

The ministers endorsed the APEC Food Security Roadmap Towards 2030, which emphasizes four key areas: digitalization and innovation, productivity, inclusivity and sustainability, it said.

UN Food and Agriculture Organization Director-General Qu Dongyu (屈冬玉) spoke about closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas, the statement said.

Representatives from the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council, ASEAN, the Pacific Islands Forum and the private sector also participated in the meeting, it said.

On Tuesday next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) is to join an APEC ministerial meeting on health and economic affairs, Department of International Organizations Deputy Director-General Hsiao Yi-fang (蕭伊芳) told an online news briefing in Taipei.

Other top-level APEC meetings from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 are to involve officials from the department, as well as the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Bureau of Foreign Trade, she said.

The upcoming meetings’ agendas include executive plans for the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, which APEC says is to develop an “open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community,” Hsiao said.

The meetings are to also discuss liberalization of trade and investment, Hsiao said.