Eighty-eight percent of respondents to a survey think that school days should start later, the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy said yesterday.
The poll, conducted by the association in cooperation with 11 other non-governmental organizations, showed that 33.8 percent of respondents supported pushing back starting times to 9:30am, while 32 percent said that classes should start between 8:30am and 9:30am.
It also showed that 26.6 percent supported making attendance at independent study periods that take place before classes start optional.
The survey also collected suggestions on improving school schedules, the association said.
Some respondents suggested that education authorities help make school hours consistent across all the nation’s public and private schools, it said.
The survey was conducted after a proposal made on the Public Policy Online Participation Platform in December last year called on the government to change school hours at junior-high and high schools to 9:30am to 5pm, it said.
The petition quickly attracted considerable attention and was backed by 10,296 signatures on the platform’s Web site, it said.
To address the issue, the Ministry of Education is to hold the first of two online public hearings today, the association said.
The second session would take place on Tuesday next week, the Web site showed.
As syllabi and other circumstances make it difficult to push back school starting times to 9:30am, it would be a good first step if the ministry allowed students to decide whether they want to participate in morning independent study periods, the association said.
That would allow students who need more sleep to arrive at school for their first class at 8:10am, instead of at about 7:20am, it said.
The survey was conducted from Friday last week to Tuesday and collected responses from 4,024 people, the association said.
Of them, 63.7 percent were high-school students, 26.1 percent were students at elementary or junior-high schools, 5.6 percent were university students and 3.3 percent were parents, it said.
Teachers (0.5 percent), students receiving experimental education (0.2 percent) and other members of the public (0.6 percent) also participated in the poll, it added.
ENTIRELY DIFFERENT: Holmes Liao, formerly of the National Defense University, said that Afghan leaders are corrupt, while Taiwan has a stable democracy It is impossible to compare Taiwan with Afghanistan, academics said yesterday in response to claims that the US’ withdrawal proves that Taiwan cannot rely on US military assistance. Nearly two decades after the US took control of Kabul, the Taliban on Sunday swiftly retook control of the Afghan capital, prompting the nation’s president to flee. Critics have been quick to compare the situation to the fall of Saigon after the withdrawal of US troops during the Vietnam War, with some suggesting that the US’ track record bodes poorly for Taiwan’s chances in the event of an invasion by China. “Taiwan is not Afghanistan,”
BOXED IN: Forcing ambassadors to return home could be the first loose thread to sever ties, possibly resulting in formal relations with Taipei, a researcher concluded Beijing has put itself into an impossible position with its response to Lithuania allowing the establishment of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, a Taiwanese researcher said on Saturday. China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and demanded that the Lithuanian ambassador leave China after Lithuania agreed to the establishment of the office. The move has left Beijing with no room to maneuver on the issue, Taiwan Thinktank consultant Lai I-chung (賴怡忠) said. Lithuania values its relationships with the US and other NATO countries, so worsening US-China relations had affected Lithuania’s attitude toward China, he said. Lithuania in 2004
The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday said there was no truth to a social media report that a French military vessel had anchored in waters off Taiwan’s west coast the previous day. The radar systems at Taiwan’s maritime coastal stations did not detect the presence of any French naval vessel near Taiwan on Wednesday, the CGA said, adding that the air and sea around the country is constantly being monitored. The CGA issued the statement after New27Brigade, a social media fan page, on Wednesday said on Facebook that a French frigate, believed to be the FS Provence, was anchored off
NARROW ESCAPE: Having slipped through an enhanced immigration force at the airport, activist artist Kacey Wong plans to keep speaking out for HK from Taiwan As he queued to board a flight out of Hong Kong to Taiwan last month, dissident artist Kacey Wong (黃國才) was painfully aware of the additional immigration officials who had been present to scrutinize each departing passenger. Wong, 51, was one of Hong Kong’s best-known provocateurs, an artist who specializes in satirizing and criticizing those in power. As China’s crackdown on dissent gathered pace in Hong Kong, he decided he had to leave. Would the authorities let him go? Multiple dissidents have been arrested at the airport and Wong wondered if he, too, was on a watchlist, especially when extra immigration officials