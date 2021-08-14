A petition to recall independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) has gained enough signatures to proceed to the second stage, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Tuesday.
The CEC said the petitioners have 60 days to collect the required number of signatures for the second stage.
The first stage of a recall petition against a legislator requires the signatures of 1 percent of eligible voters in the lawmaker’s constituency. The bar is raised to 10 percent for the second stage before a recall vote can be held.
There are 244,748 eligible voters in Lim’s constituency, Taipei’s Fifth District, which means that at least 24,474 signatures are required to proceed to a vote.
The recall petition was initiated by one of Lim’s constituents, Cheng Ta-ping (鄭大平), along with independent Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平) and former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spokesman Eric Huang (黃裕鈞). It gained about 4,300 first-stage signatures, which were submitted to the CEC on July 19 for review.
The initiators said Lim should be recalled because he had failed in his duties as a representative of Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), which became the epicenter of a domestic COVID-19 outbreak that started in the area in May.
Lim, 45, was elected as an independent last year to a second legislative term, after serving his first term as a New Power Party lawmaker. Before his political career, he had gained international success as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Chthonic and was known as an advocate for Taiwanese independence.
Asked about the CEC’s statement, Lim said he respects the process and that his main focus remains on combating COVID-19 and supporting local businesses in Wanhua.
There have been several recall efforts since last year, including a successful campaign to remove Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) as Kaohsiung’s KMT mayor. In January this year, Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) of the Democratic Progressive Party was removed as a Taoyuan city councilor in a recall effort, while independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷) survived a Feburary recall vote.
A recall vote on Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) is scheduled for Oct. 23.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
NO BLACKLIST: A source within the Executive Yuan said the change was made over concerns about needing to constantly update a list, as well as defining the list’s scope Government agencies are to be banned from using any Chinese electronics from the end of this year, rather than have a “blacklist” of products that must be continually updated, a source within the Executive Yuan said on Saturday. The Executive Yuan on April 19, 2019, released guidelines on the use of information and communications technology products that might pose a threat to national cybersecurity at public institutions. The guidelines included plans to publish a list of banned products within three months, but the list has yet to be released. Responding privately to legislators’ concerns over the delay, the Executive Yuan said that it
SUPPLY: After this vaccination round ends, there would reportedly be fewer than 500,000 doses of imported vaccines available, although more could arrive this month The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) plans to include COVID-19 vaccines by local drugmaker Medigen Vaccine Biologics in the next round of national vaccinations this month, it said yesterday. The center also said it would use a double-track mechanism to assist people aged 65 or older to book an appointment for their second dose of the vaccine. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, on Friday said that while the Moderna vaccine is available in the current round, which is the fifth round of vaccinations, the Medigen vaccine would be administered in the sixth round, starting near