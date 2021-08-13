President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday met with new Australian Representative to Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield and expressed the hope that the two nations could start talks about an economic cooperation agreement and strengthen regional supply chain resilience.
Democracies around the world have increasingly recognized the value of peace and stability in the region, with Australia playing a role in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue with the US, Japan and India, Tsai said at the meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei.
Taiwan is willing to stand with like-minded allies to safeguard peace, stability and prosperity in the region, and hopes Australia would continue to support the country, she said.
Taiwan-Australian trade grew by 10 percent per annum in the past five years, she said, adding that the two countries should forge a resilient supply chain on the basis of their shared values.
Tsai urged Canberra to initiate talks for an economic cooperation agreement, saying that the two nations are ready to create a sustainable and balanced economic recovery, and a new model for interaction.
The president also praised Bloomfield, saying that since assuming office in February, she has worked hard to advance the Taiwan-Australia friendship on every front.
She also congratulated Brisbane for being selected to host the Summer Olympics in 2032, making it the third Australian city to receive the honor in the history of the Games.
Separately, Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi called on Australia to exercise leadership in countering Beijing’s move to alter the “status quo” in the region by force.
Kishi made the remarks in an interview with the Australian newspapers the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age published yesterday.
The shifting power balance between the US and China “has become very conspicuous,” while a military battle over Taiwan had “skewed greatly in favor of China,” he said at his office in Tokyo.
Japan is taking steps to boost its defense capabilities and a parliamentary debate about changing the nation’s pacifist constitution might come up as early as the fall, he said.
The military gap between China and Taiwan is growing “year by year,” he said.
“The defense stability of Taiwan is very important, not just for Japan’s security, but for the stability of the world as well,” he added.
He said he expects Australia to take a leadership role in promoting “this vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” referring to the Japan-led alternative to China’s Belt and Road initiative.
In related news, Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) yesterday wrote on Facebook that he had met a day earlier with Raymond Greene, who on July 17 assumed the position of charge d’affaires ad interim at the US embassy in Tokyo.
Prior to this assignment, Greene was the deputy director of the American Institute in Taiwan.
It was “a pleasure to discuss areas for US-Japan-Taiwan collaboration such as the Global Cooperation and Training Framework with @Taiwan_in_Japan Frank Hsieh. Taiwan is a democratic role model, an important security and economic partner, and a force for good in the world,” Greene wrote on Twitter yesterday.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
Tropical Storm Lupit has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to approach Taiwan a second time with a southwesterly system primarily affecting the nation’s west, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 8pm, Lupit was moving east at 8kph after making landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on Thursday and approaching waters to the north of Taiwan, the bureau said. Lupit is expected to pass through the Taiwan Strait today and affect northern Taiwan later today and early tomorrow before moving away, it said. Heavy rain is forecast for western areas of Taiwan today and tomorrow morning, the CWB
NO BLACKLIST: A source within the Executive Yuan said the change was made over concerns about needing to constantly update a list, as well as defining the list’s scope Government agencies are to be banned from using any Chinese electronics from the end of this year, rather than have a “blacklist” of products that must be continually updated, a source within the Executive Yuan said on Saturday. The Executive Yuan on April 19, 2019, released guidelines on the use of information and communications technology products that might pose a threat to national cybersecurity at public institutions. The guidelines included plans to publish a list of banned products within three months, but the list has yet to be released. Responding privately to legislators’ concerns over the delay, the Executive Yuan said that it