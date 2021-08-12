Agency recruiting talent for cultural innovation plan

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Creative Content Agency is recruiting until the end of this month applicants to a program aimed at facilitating innovation among creative talent and encouraging technology businesses to enter the cultural content industry.

The project — called the “Cultural Innovation Acceleration Plan” — would offer participants training courses, one-on-one consultation with industry experts, matchmaking opportunities with investors, connections to international platforms, and financial support in their creation and development of content, the agency said on Tuesday.

Through those resources, the agency seeks to provide comprehensive support to start-ups from their early stage to their expansion into the international market, it said.

Taiwan Creative Content Agency CEO Lee Ming-che, second right, and other officers hold signs promoting the agency at its building in Taipei on July 29. Photo: CNA

Owing to the development of technology, the creation of cultural content across the globe is no longer limited to text, agency CEO Lee Ming-che (李明哲) said.

Cultural content industries have been investing resources into developing new experiences and changing the experiences that audiences receive from entertainment, he said.

This has diversified the market’s demand for cultural content, he added.

The objective of the new program, which is inspired by the concept of a start-up incubator, is to help the local cultural content industry establish a business model that applies corporate thinking, the agency said.

It would accelerate the growth of cultural content creators and encourage technology companies to join the industry, it said.

The agency also hopes to boost cooperation between cultural content and technology businesses, Lee said, describing as an ultimate goal the expansion of the economic scale of the cultural content industry.

Sunsino Venture Group, Canopy Impact Investment and SOSV MOX would work with the agency to offer consultation and courses on entrepreneurship to the selected teams, it said.

Selected candidates would receive financial support of up to NT$1 million (US$35,910) from the agency to develop cultural content, it said.

Applications to the program opened on Tuesday and an online information session is to be held on Wednesday next week, it said.