New Philippine Representative to Taiwan Gilberto Lauengco has made promoting the welfare of Filipino workers and increasing cooperation in trade and agriculture his top priorities.
“Primarily my main focus is to help the labor attache take care of the 150,000 Filipinos here, both their welfare and their safety,” Lauengco said in an interview on Sunday.
Lauengco, who has served as vice chairman of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taipei since 2016, is to continue in that role. He was appointed as resident representative to Taiwan on Aug. 1, taking over from MECO Chairman Angelito Banayo, who remains MECO chairman, but is to focus on his responsibilities at the MECO headquarters in Manila.
MECO serves as the de facto Philippine embassy in Taiwan due to the absence of formal relations between the two countries.
Beyond the welfare of Filipino workers, Lauengco’s other top goal is to expand trade between the two countries.
“We already have a working trade agreement. We’re trying to expand on that,” he said, adding that he is planning to invite more Taiwanese businesspeople to invest in the Philippines and offer them incentives such as provision of land, simplified investment procedures and a streamlined visa application process.
Agricultural cooperation is another priority.
“I’ve been all around Taiwan, and I’ve seen the depth and the level of technology in agriculture: your machinery, your cold storage technology, your vertical farms, everything,” he said. “So I’m trying to get those technologies to partner with Philippine technologies, so that we can assist the Philippines in so far as our agriculture industry is concerned.”
Lauengco plans to carry out a number of projects when the COVID-19 pandemic eases, including sending Filipino students to Taiwan to learn agriculture skills, and establishing more Taiwanese demonstration farms in the Philippines and agricultural technical missions.
Asked whether MECO has had difficulties maintaining relations with Taiwan given the close ties between Manila and Beijing, Lauengco said that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has given MECO leeway to handle ties with Taiwan.
However, he said that “there are constraints” that transcend Taiwan and the Philippines, and should be answered from a more global perspective.
“We work with the same constraints as everybody else in the region, but the [Taiwan-Philippine] relationship is there ... friendship, economic, health, those are things that will last even to the next generation,” he said.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
Tropical Storm Lupit has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to approach Taiwan a second time with a southwesterly system primarily affecting the nation’s west, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 8pm, Lupit was moving east at 8kph after making landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on Thursday and approaching waters to the north of Taiwan, the bureau said. Lupit is expected to pass through the Taiwan Strait today and affect northern Taiwan later today and early tomorrow before moving away, it said. Heavy rain is forecast for western areas of Taiwan today and tomorrow morning, the CWB