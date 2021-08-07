Representatives of the Taiwan Republic Office and others yesterday urged the media to stop using “Chinese Taipei” (中華台北) in their coverage of the Tokyo Olympics and use “Team Taiwan” (台灣隊) instead.
Taiwan’s athletes have done well in Tokyo, and have lifted people’s spirits and earned worldwide accolades, “but it is frustrating that they are forced to use ‘Chinese Taipei’ to compete,” Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) told a rally outside the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) headquarters in Taipei.
Many Taiwanese believe the good results should have prompted Taiwan’s media to rectify the name situation and use “Team Taiwan” in broadcasts and reports, Chen said.
“However, we have been disappointed once again,” he said. “Most Taiwanese media still refer to the team as ‘Chinese Taipei,’ which deceives the public.”
Chen condemned state-run media firms, including the Central News Agency (CNA) and Public Television Service (PTS), for using “Chinese Taipei” in Olympic reports.
“The NCC in its regulatory role must order CNA and PTS to use ‘Team Taiwan’ instead of ‘Chinese Taipei,’ which would conform to reality,” he said. “It would also respect the aspirations of Taiwanese and uphold dignity for the nation.”
Former Taiwan Solidarity Union legislator Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told the rally that the name “Chinese Taipei” implies that Taiwan belongs to China.
“This term is incorrect and ludicrous, it can never represent Taiwanese,” Chou said.
“For Olympics reports, we have seen media in Japan, the US, France, South Korea and many other countries use ‘Taiwan,’ but Taiwanese media are afraid to identify the nation’s athletes as being from Taiwan, still using ‘Chinese Taipei,’” she said.
“It is disheartening to see,” she added.
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
HASTY REVIEW CLAIMS: Medigen’s vaccine, which is to start phase 3 clinical trials later this year, should not have received emergency use authorization, Hau said Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) is to appeal the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of Medigen Vaccine Biologics’ COVID-19 vaccine, he said yesterday. The administration on July 19 granted Medigen emergency use authorization, even though the drugmaker had not yet completed phase 3 clinical trials. The government should not authorize the use of a vaccine that has not completed phase 3 trials, Hau said in Taipei on the sidelines of an event to distribute boxed meals with former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康). Hau said the government had politicized
NEW NUMBERS: No deaths were reported yesterday, but there were 12 local cases and two imported cases — people who had returned from Thailand and the US The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that COVID-19 restrictions are expected to remain in place after Monday next week, as it reported 12 local infections and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the 12 local cases are 10 men and two women aged 10 to 80 who began experiencing symptoms between Thursday and Saturday. Six tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, he said, adding that the sources of infection have been identified in nine cases, while three remain unclear and would be investigated. Taoyuan reported five cases, all family