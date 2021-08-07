Groups call for NCC to end use of ‘Chinese Taipei’

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Representatives of the Taiwan Republic Office and others yesterday urged the media to stop using “Chinese Taipei” (中華台北) in their coverage of the Tokyo Olympics and use “Team Taiwan” (台灣隊) instead.

Taiwan’s athletes have done well in Tokyo, and have lifted people’s spirits and earned worldwide accolades, “but it is frustrating that they are forced to use ‘Chinese Taipei’ to compete,” Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) told a rally outside the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) headquarters in Taipei.

Many Taiwanese believe the good results should have prompted Taiwan’s media to rectify the name situation and use “Team Taiwan” in broadcasts and reports, Chen said.

“However, we have been disappointed once again,” he said. “Most Taiwanese media still refer to the team as ‘Chinese Taipei,’ which deceives the public.”

Chen condemned state-run media firms, including the Central News Agency (CNA) and Public Television Service (PTS), for using “Chinese Taipei” in Olympic reports.

“The NCC in its regulatory role must order CNA and PTS to use ‘Team Taiwan’ instead of ‘Chinese Taipei,’ which would conform to reality,” he said. “It would also respect the aspirations of Taiwanese and uphold dignity for the nation.”

Former Taiwan Solidarity Union legislator Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told the rally that the name “Chinese Taipei” implies that Taiwan belongs to China.

“This term is incorrect and ludicrous, it can never represent Taiwanese,” Chou said.

“For Olympics reports, we have seen media in Japan, the US, France, South Korea and many other countries use ‘Taiwan,’ but Taiwanese media are afraid to identify the nation’s athletes as being from Taiwan, still using ‘Chinese Taipei,’” she said.

“It is disheartening to see,” she added.