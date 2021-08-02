Pheasant-tailed jacana population growing in Tainan

By Yang Chin-cheng and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A survey of Tainan’s pheasant-tailed jacana population showed stable growth over the past year, the city said on Friday.

Conservationists recorded a population of 1,307 birds, which was 166 more than last year, and showed that the population was unaffected by the water shortage in southern Taiwan earlier this year, it said.

Volunteers from the Siraya National Scenic Area Administration and the Council of Agriculture’s Endemic Species Research Institute conducted the survey in the municipality’s wetlands from July 21 to Tuesday.

A pheasant-tailed jacana wades in a water chestnut pond in Tainan’s Guantian District on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Jacana Ecological Education Park

The increase in the jacana population came despite a decrease in the number of eggs laid in the scenic area from last year, the city said.

“During the water shortage, the pheasant-tailed jacanas spread out to rice paddies, ponds and other areas of the city with water,” conservationist Lee Wen-chen (李文珍) said. “Once water was restored to water chestnut fields and farmers began planting, the birds came back to roost.”

A water chestnut farmer in Tainan’s Guantian District (官田) surnamed Pan (潘) said that he had 10 jacana nests in his field.

The number would likely increase to 20 nests over the course of the breeding season, he added.

The majority of jacanas perch in Guantian, which accounts for 75 percent of the bird’s population in Taiwan, Lee said, adding that 10 percent of the birds roost in Siaying District (下營) and 8 percent in Madou District (麻豆).

“We saw the biggest population increases in Guantian and Madou this year, but there were also hatchlings recorded in Gueiren (歸仁), Lioujia (六甲), Liouying (柳營), Shanshang (山上) and Baihe (白河) districts,” she said.

The birds tend to prefer waster chestnut fields, but also build nests in rice paddies and lotus ponds, she said.

“We found that the jacanas were also using [more] rice straw and weeds to build their nests this year compared with last year,” she said, adding that the phenomenon might have been due to the water shortage, which caused the birds to roost in different areas.