Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) legislators yesterday urged the government to negotiate a reciprocal “vaccine passport” with other nations and to set clear standards for reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that preparations can be made early, even while the vaccination rate remains low.
The appeal came a day after the party caucus donated NT$1 million (US$35,644) of needles to remote medical centers to help their vaccination efforts.
Many nations have been proposing so-called “vaccine passports” as part of plans to reopen borders, and restart travel and the economy, TPP deputy caucus convener Ann Kao (高虹安) told a news conference.
Photo copied by Wu Shu-wei, Taipei Times
The EU on July 1 introduced the “EU Digital COVID Certificate,” issued to those inoculated with an approved vaccine, who have taken a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or have recently recovered from COVID-19, she said.
Holders of the certificate can travel between EU nations without any restrictions or additional testing, she added.
Japan on Monday launched its own vaccine passport, enabling holders to enter Austria, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland and Turkey without quarantine or a PCR test, and Tokyo is pursuing additional partners, Kao said, adding that South Korea has agreed to waive quarantine requirements with certain documentation.
However, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has said that Taiwan would not adopt a vaccine passport, as the vaccination rate is still relatively low and such programs are controversial, she said.
“No wonder people in other nations are more willing to get vaccinated than in Taiwan,” Kao said, asking why plans cannot be made for when the vaccination rate passes a certain threshold.
Although the COVID-19 alert has been lowered to level 2, many confusing and awkward regulations remain, TPP caucus convener Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said.
An example is reopening water-based activities, but requiring masks to be worn at all times, Chiu said.
Masks need to be replaced if they get wet, “but how are people supposed to keep extra masks dry while out on the water?” he said.
He also questioned how dragon boat team members are meant to maintain social distancing.
Meanwhile, local governments have been left to decide whether to allow dine-in services, resulting in more confusion, especially as movement between different cities and counties is common, he added.
Chiu said that he believes the government has a long-term plan, adding that it should be announced as soon as possible.
If people knew the government’s goals, they could better adapt to the challenges and understand what they are striving for, he said.
Otherwise, people would be left anxiously waiting for the next delivery of vaccines or news of a further lifting of restrictions, he added.
