Cities’ rain drainage outdated: report

SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: Most drainage systems were implemented before economic shifts led to commercial development on land designated for farming, the bureau said

By Wu Su-wei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Legislative Yuan’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Bureau reiterated calls for improved rainwater drainage systems along city roads, which it had first suggested in a report last month.

The bureau released a report after torrential rains caused serious flooding along Section 5 of Taipei’s Zhongxiao E Road on June 4. It called for an amendment to municipal roadworks regulations that would require city construction bureaus to install improved drainage systems along major roads.

The issue was brought up again after Taipei and New Taipei City on Friday issued flood warnings due to continuous heavy rain from Typhoon In-Fa.

In the bureau’s latest report, released on July 8, it said that drains in Taipei are only able to handle up to 78.8mm of rain, which was greatly exceeded on June 4 when rainfall reached 129mm.

Cities nationwide should also improve their capacity for storing rainwater, given frequent water shortages in the past few years due to climate change, the report said.

“There have been plans in Taiwan since the 1970s to improve drainage systems. This was included in the annual budget since 1991, when the issue was to be handled along with city planning,” it said.

Rapid economic growth at the time resulted in land managed for agricultural purposes being used for residential and commercial properties, which meant that drainage issues quickly overwhelmed systems already built by city planners, it said.

Cities should account for the change in circumstances from when city plans were first drafted, and ensure drainage systems are improved to facilitate the collection and storage of rainwater, and the natural runoff of excess water, it said, adding that city construction bureaus should also ensure drainage systems can deal with sludge that clogs drainage pipes.

Paving roads with permeable concrete, which allows water to pass through to the soil, could also help prevent roads from flooding, it said.

Although such concrete is less resistant to damage from vehicles, it could be used on roads with light traffic, while other roads could be lined with vegetation or divided with a grassy center to help absorb rainwater, it said.

Trees could be planted deeper and soil surface areas reduced to prevent roadside trees from toppling during typhoons and presenting a risk to drivers and pedestrians, it said.