Taiwan donates 150,000 masks to Brazilian state

LOCAL OUTBREAK: The donation reflects the spirit of mutual aid between Taiwanese and Brazilians, representative to Brazil Chang Tsung-che said

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan has donated 150,000 masks to Goias State in central Brazil to help residents there fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representative to Brazil Chang Tsung-che (張崇哲) presented the donation to Goias Governor Ronaldo Caiado’s wife, Gracinha Caiado, at a ceremony on Friday. The ceremony was also attended by Goias Deputy Governor Lincoln Tejota and representatives from local volunteer organizations.

The donation reflects the spirit of mutual assistance and collaboration between Taiwanese and Brazilians, Chang said.

Chang expressed the hope that the donation can help local residents mitigate a COVID-19 outbreak and return to their normal lives as soon as possible.

Taiwan has donated 54 million masks to more than 80 countries, including Brazil, since early last year, Chang said.

Gracinha Caiado expressed her thanks and said the masks would be distributed to institutions and organizations involved in the state’s COVID-19 response.

The state of 6.5 million is the third-largest buyer of Taiwan’s corn, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Brazil said.

It has recorded 710,000 COVID-19 cases and 20,080 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.