Storm could slam into nation: Wu

MAKE PREPARATIONS: Former Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu said In-Fa is headed toward waters north of Taiwan, but some uncertainty remains

Staff writer, with CNA





A tropical depression east of the Philippines was early yesterday upgraded to a tropical storm, and could pass directly over Taiwan this week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

As of 8am yesterday, Tropical Storm In-Fa was centered 1,100km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and heading northwest at 7kph, the bureau said.

The depression had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, it added.

The storm’s outer bands could bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan from tomorrow to Thursday, before hitting the rest of Taiwan on Friday and Saturday.

Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that In-Fa is headed toward waters north of Taiwan, but there is still great uncertainty regarding its trajectory.

There is a possibility that the storm could pass directly over Taiwan, so people should make necessary preparations, Wu said.

Today, before the storm arrives, Taiwan would have mostly cloudy to sunny skies, with a chance of afternoon thundershowers, the bureau said.