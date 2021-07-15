NHRC report clears Lin Shui-chuan

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday released its first report, clearing pioneer democracy advocate and former Taipei City councilor Lin Shui-chuan (林水泉), who was imprisoned by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

Lin’s case was chosen for the commission’s first investigation, as it was among the most prominent cases of political persecution during the White Terror era, the NHRC said.

NHRC Chairwoman Chen Chu (陳菊) said Lin ran as an independent candidate for Taipei City councilor in 1960, but in 1961 the KMT branded him a “hoodlum,” and imprisoned him without due judicial process.

From left, National Human Rights Commission Deputy Chairman Kao Yung-cheng, Chairwoman Chen Chu and Commissioner Chang Chu-fang announce a report on pioneering democracy advocate and former Taipei City councilor Lin Shui-chuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the National Human Rights Commission via CNA

Lin had the courage to criticize the KMT government for supressing people’s rights, Chen said. “What happened to Lin epitomized the many other cases of human rights abuse during the KMT’s authoritarian control of Taiwan.”

“The injustices and atrocities committed in the past have caused pain and suffering for the victims,” Chen said, adding that cases such as Lin’s are evidence of an authoritarian regime abusing its power, and can be used to educate future generations about human rights.

Lin was among the early leaders of the dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) movement and lost the municipal election in 1960. The Taiwan Garrison Command arrested him as a hoodlum in 1961, and Lin was jailed on Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球) for just under two years.

After his release, Lin shocked the KMT by winning the Taipei City councilor race in 1964, but could not finish his term, due to a government crackdown in 1967, in which many dangwai figures were arrested.

In a military court ruling, Lin and his associates were found guilty of subversion. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, which was later reduced to 10 years.

Lin fought for justice for years. He received compensation and the charge of subversion was overturned, but until now, government agencies had rejected his petition to clear his name of being a hoodlum.

The NHRC’s investigation was completed in April, and Lin had been informed of its findings, but the report was not released due to a local COVID-19 outbreak.

Lin, now living in the US, spoke to the Taipei Times by telephone yesterday.

He said that although the decision had taken 60 years, “I am glad that the current government has cleared my good name.”

“I never killed anyone, did not assault people, was not violent and did not do anything criminal, so I was never a hoodlum,” he said. “It was political persecution by the KMT government, because I ran in elections and won a councilor seat. While campaigning, I advocated for democracy and freedom for Taiwanese, and revealed to the public the KMT’s dictatorship and suppression of civil liberties.”

“The report and having my name cleared can never make up for the physical and mental suffering caused by the agents of the KMT regime,” he said.

Asked about his experience, he said: “Yes, I was tortured and beaten by the Taiwan Garrison Command, who forced confessions from political dissidents... What could you do at the time? KMT troops and police controlled the government and the whole society.”