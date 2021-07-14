The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused the government of having contradictory standards and criticized its planning to ease COVID-19 restrictions amid a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.
The government last week extended the alert to July 26, although some restrictions were eased yesterday.
“Chaotic scenes” have followed the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of a partial lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) told an online news conference.
Many of the guidelines released by the CECC are difficult for local governments to follow, Wang said, adding that the central government did not thoroughly examine its plan.
The KMT in a statement accused the central government of shifting responsibility to local officials.
The CECC only offered “principles” and left it to local authorities to use their own judgement regarding whether to ease restrictions, the KMT said.
“The result is one country with multiple systems,” it said.
Penghu County is the only local government that has allowed restaurants to resume dine-in services, despite the CECC lifting a moratorium on eating at restaurants, it said.
Without feasible guidelines, the partial lifting of restrictions is “fake,” the party said.
Moreover, the reopening plans are contradictory, Wang said.
People are allowed to hike, but are barred from water activities; they are allowed to go watch a movie, but not a play, she said.
While indoor family gatherings of more than five people are forbidden, CECC guidelines allow nine “strangers” to travel together, she said.
These contradictions demonstrate the “incompetence” of the central government, she said.
The lack of uniform standards leave industries unsure of what to do, Wang said, adding that the situation has led to many complaints.
Rather than bring people hope, the partial relaxation of restrictions has produced confused, she said.
The central government’s decision to reopen movie theaters, but keep kindergartens and cram schools closed has met with backlash from parents and educators, the KMT said.
While people are allowed to visit amusement parks, they cannot eat there, because local governments have maintained a ban on dine-in services, sparking anger among amusement park operators, it said.
The central government should garner feedback from the public before it lifts restrictions so its policies are practical, the KMT said, adding that the CECC should provide clearer guidelines for local governments and industries.
If its policies affect local governments, it should arrange discussions and reach an agreement with local governments before announcing them, it said.
