Taiwan, UK cohost online energy dialogue

Staff writer, with CNA





The British Office Taipei and the Bureau of Energy cohosted the third UK-Taiwan Energy Dialogue online to discuss carbon reduction and offshore wind power cooperation, the office said on Friday last week.

The dialogue, which took place on Tuesday last week, was chaired by Julie Scott, head of energy diplomacy at the British Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Bureau of Energy Director Yu Cheng-wei (游振偉), the office said in a statement.

The participants agreed to cooperate on a Taiwan-UK carbon reduction pathway in the energy sector, as well as to jointly organize a series of energy innovation workshops focusing on floating offshore wind, hydrogen, as well as carbon capture, usage and storage technologies, it said.

At the end of the dislogue, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on offshore wind power innovation projects and information exchange was signed by the UK-based Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult) research center and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), it added.

“We all have a responsibility to protect our planet. By working closely together and sharing experience and expertise, we can better identify the right mix of policy solutions and new technologies to drive the zero-carbon energy transition,” Scott said.

Taiwan has set concrete energy transition targets, and implemented several plans and policies, Yu said, adding that the key to Taiwan’s energy transition is to increase the proportion of renewable energy to 20 percent of total electricity production by 2025.

“To achieve this target, developing offshore wind power is one of our important policies. The UK and Taiwan can continue to deepen technology cooperation,” he said.

British Office Taipei Deputy Representative Andrew Pittam said that there are 30 British businesses set up in Taiwan to support the development of Taiwan’s offshore wind sector as it rightly aims to become a hub for the region.

“It was clear from the dialogue and the signing of the MOU between the UK’s ORE Catapult and Taiwan’s ITRI that there is a real appetite on both sides to deepen this collaboration via further research and innovation in the coming months,” Pittam said.