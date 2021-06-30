The increase in Chinese military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait is meant as both a defensive measure and as a way to intimidate Taiwanese, a China researcher said on Sunday.
China’s incursions into Taiwan’s waters and airspace are meant to intimidate Taiwanese, but now they also have a defensive purpose, since the US is conducting military exercises with allies in the area between last month and September, said Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University’s Institute of China and Asia-Pacific Studies.
The Ministry of National Defense on June 10 announced that the annual Han Kuang live-fire drills scheduled for next month are to be delayed until September due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Training of reservists has also been delayed, it announced.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
China is taking advantage of this delay to ramp up its intimidation, sending a record 28 aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on June 15, Kuo said, adding that the exercises also made a rare incursion into airspace near Taiwan’s defenses on the east coast.
The US exercises with Japan and other allies are to take place in the East China and South China seas. China would likely respond to these exercises, but its intimidation of Taiwan would remain its main focus, Kuo said, adding that its activities near Taiwan would likely remain frequent and relatively large in scope until September.
“US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping [習近平] are likely to meet for the first time at the G20 summit in October,” he said.
Institute for National Defense and Security Research fellow Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌) said that the increasingly complex nature of China’s drills near Taiwan is a sign of things to come.
“China’s last drills included fighter jets, bombers, early warning aircraft and transport aircraft, among others. It will likely conduct even more complex drills in the future,” Shu said.
National Chengchi University professor Hu Rui-chou (胡瑞舟) on Saturday last week said that while China is still using “gray-zone conflict” measures, such as making incursions into Taiwanese airspace, “at the same time, China is making preparations for an invasion of Taiwan, such as ramping up production of naval vessels. It’s following a set pace.”
Taiwan must prepare itself for an inevitable war with China, he said.
“To be prepared for war is the most effective way to preserve the peace,” Hu said.
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
About three-quarters of Taiwanese believe that a local outbreak of COVID-19 was due to eased quarantine requirements for aircrew members and a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, a survey released by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) showed yesterday. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday last week, the survey asked members of the public whether they agreed that the outbreak was caused by shortening quarantines for airline personnel to three days, as well as a too-low vaccination rate. The results showed that 75.7 percent of respondents agreed, while 18.8 percent disagreed and 5.5 percent gave no response. Forty-four percent of respondents were confident that domestically developed
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan yesterday said that it plans to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. The Control Yuan said that its investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). It would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, it said, adding that it would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is