About three-quarters of Taiwanese believe that a local outbreak of COVID-19 was due to eased quarantine requirements for aircrew members and a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, a survey released by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) showed yesterday.
Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday last week, the survey asked members of the public whether they agreed that the outbreak was caused by shortening quarantines for airline personnel to three days, as well as a too-low vaccination rate.
The results showed that 75.7 percent of respondents agreed, while 18.8 percent disagreed and 5.5 percent gave no response.
Photo courtesty of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)
Forty-four percent of respondents were confident that domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines would offer sufficient protection, while 48 percent said they were not confident and 8 percent gave no response, it showed.
The survey showed that 80.3 percent of respondents agreed that Taiwanese-made vaccines should complete phase 3 clinical trials before being administered to the general public, while 14.7 percent disagreed and 5 percent gave no response.
It showed that 87.9 percent of respondents agreed that the government should import enough internationally certified vaccines, and allow people to choose between domestically developed and imported jabs, while 8.2 percent disagreed and 3.9 percent gave no response.
The survey also showed that 64.7 percent of people worried the vaccine shortage would prevent themselves or their families from being inoculated “in a short period of time,” while 33.8 percent were not worried and 1.5 percent gave no response.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) told an online news conference that even considering vaccine donations from the US and Japan, Taiwan’s vaccination rate would only reach 15.5 percent.
Private groups, including Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and the Tzu Chi Foundation have made attempts to procure vaccinations for Taiwan, Wang said, adding that the government should support their efforts.
A lack of transparency concerning the efficacy of Taiwanese-made vaccines is the main reason people are divided on the issue, the KMT said in a statement.
Various polls have shown that Taiwanese are not opposed to domestic vaccines, it said.
However, people want phase 3 trails to be conducted and the chance to choose which brand of vaccine they receive, the KMT said.
The survey, carried out by Apollo Marketing Research Co via telephone interviews, collected 1,034 valid responses. It had a margin of error of 3.05 percentage points.
‘LOW PROBABILITY’: China still ‘has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability’ to seize Taiwan militarily, US General Mark Milley said The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so. While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation,
A Kaohsiung woman who thought that she was dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was found not guilty of abetting fraud, the Kaohsiung District Court has ruled. Citing insufficient evidence to prove intent, the court on May 27 dismissed fraud and money-laundering charges against the woman, surnamed Chang (張), saying that the evidence suggested that she had been duped. The verdict can be appealed. The verdict said that police opened an investigation into Chang after her bank account was linked to an online catfishing scheme, which involves luring someone into a relationship by using a fictional online persona. The scheme claimed two victims, including a
The Canadian House of Commons on Thursday unanimously passed the first reading of a proposal to create a legal framework for efforts to strengthen relations with Taiwan. The Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was introduced by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Cooper, who said that not having a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan has complicated interactions between the two nations. Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, and the two share strong people-to-people links and common values, he said. Taiwan “is a vibrant economy and one of the world’s top 20 economies. It is time Canada’s relations with Taiwan reflect
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday condemned Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) for calling the government a “vaccine beggar” for receiving a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the US. “Lo is still living in feudal China,” DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) told a news conference. “When Taiwan needs unity, he uses malicious words to malign our president’s character and Taiwan’s national integrity. This person is either evil or he is completely ignorant,” she said. Taiwan donated 2 million masks to the US, and provided 2 million masks and 50,000 protective gowns to Japan when they