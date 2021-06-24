COVID-19: KMT slams DPP’s ‘knee-jerking’

‘BACKROOM POLITICS’: KMT Chairman Chiang said the DPP has attacked the heads of KMT-led local governments and used disease prevention for its own political gain

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has responded with “knee-jerk” reactions to COVID-19 policy proposals by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-led local governments, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday at a weekly meeting of the party’s Central Standing Committee.

The central and local governments need to work together to prevent the spread of the disease, he said.

However, over the past year, Taiwan’s 14 KMT-led city and county governments have seen knee-jerk reactions from the DPP whenever disease prevention measures at the local level differed from the advice of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Chiang said.

It has been common that the DPP has attacked local governments for their policies only to later adopt them, Chiang said.

He listed as examples the New Taipei City Government’s proposals to test all arrivals, implement a registration system for mask sales and increase virus-related restrictions.

The Kinmen County Government urged authorities to screen all arrivals to the nation’s outlying islands for COVID-19, while the Taichung City Government suggested that pregnant women be prioritized to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Chiang said.

The Changhua County Government closed all night markets within its jurisdiction, he said, referring to a decision on May 14 to shut down more than 50 night markets.

The CECC on Tuesday announced that all arrivals to Taiwan would be required to undergo a polymerase chain reaction test for COVID-19 at the end of their quarantine — a policy the KMT proposed a year ago, Chiang said.

In a statement, the CECC said that the new rule was in response to the worldwide spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in India and is believed to be more easily transmissible than other variants.

If the CECC does not treat local governments like partners and understand their differing opinions, this would not benefit the nation’s prevention measures, but would result in policies being drafted behind closed doors, Chiang said.

He accused the DPP of using the issue to attack the heads of local governments and of manipulating public opinion for its own political gain.

It has ignored positive recommendations put forth by the KMT and smeared opposition parties to deepen social divisions, he added.

Taiwan should prepare for infections with the Delta variant that has been raging in other countries, he said.

Chiang reiterated that “effective and sufficient vaccines are the ultimate solution” to the domestic COVID-19 situation.

While the KMT is grateful for donations of vaccines from Japan, Lithuania and the US, “the help of international friends should not become a political achievement propagated by the ruling party,” he said.

