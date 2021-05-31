The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced subsidies for local governments that set up community-based COVID-19 testing stations, saying that it would also bolster the distribution of essential personal protective equipment (PPE).
One of the most important tasks is to find all the people who have been infected with COVID-19, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, adding that the subsidies would help achieve that goal.
When choosing locations for testing stations, local governments should consider area case counts, hotspots visited by confirmed cases and areas with higher prevalence of infections, he said.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
To preserve hospital capacity, community testing stations should be set up at community-based health centers or healthcare facilities other than advanced emergency responsibility hospitals, and they should have good air ventilation, Chen said.
The main recipients of tests should be asymptomatic people who had come into direct contact with confirmed cases or who had visited hotspots, he added.
An equipment subsidy of NT$200,000 would be offered for each station, while the subsidy for administrative costs — including registration, testing and reporting fees — would be NT$500 for each case, Chen said.
Physicians who conduct tests would be offered a subsidy of NT$6,000 for each four-hour shift, while nurses and other medical personnel would be offered NT$3,500, he said.
The subsidies for administrative personnel and a cleaner at each station would be NT$2,000 per person per day, he added.
As the local COVID-19 situation is serious, demand for PPEs has greatly increased, Chen said.
The center has distributed more than 49 million medical-grade masks and other protective gear to healthcare facilities and local governments this month, he said.
However, if healthcare facilities need more PPEs and have not received a response from local health departments, they can directly contact the CECC, and the center would immediately provide them with PPEs, he said.
From May 3 to Thursday, about 45,08 million medical-grade masks, 2.4 million N95 respirator masks, 1.61 million isolation gowns and 270,000 coveralls have been distributed, CECC statistics showed.
In addition to increasing the frequency of PPE deliveries to central government agencies, local governments and healthcare facilities, the CECC would also consider the number of quarantine hotels and confirmed cases, and distribute extra PPEs to local governments accordingly, it said.
The PPE distribution data would be published on the Centers for Disease Control’s Web site starting tomorrow, it said.
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal